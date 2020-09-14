Merck Manuals Offers Expert Advice on Recognizing and Preventing Dehydration

KENILWORTH, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dehydration is a serious condition that can require medical attention if not properly addressed. Dehydration is a deficiency of water in the body. When the body loses too much water, it can lead to dangerous symptoms including light-headedness, weakness and confusion, and, if not treated, shock, a loss of consciousness and even death. Recognizing the signs of dehydration, and knowing what steps to take to prevent it from getting worse, are essential.

In a new editorial on MerckManuals.com, James L. Lewis, III, MD, of Brookwood Baptist Health and Saint Vincent's Ascension Health in Birmingham, AL, outlines five facts about dehydration patients, parents and caregivers should know.

1. Dehydration has two main causes

Dehydration can be caused by losing too much fluid or taking in too little fluid. Think of your body like a giant reusable water bottle. Throughout the day, your body loses water through a few different processes – namely going to the bathroom, sweating and breathing. You take in water through eating and drinking. Dehydration occurs when your body loses more water than it brings in for a prolonged period of time.

2. Recognizing the Early Warning Signs of Dehydration Is Critical

There are several stages of dehydration. It's important to recognize the early symptoms and drink water before dehydration becomes more serious. The most obvious early symptom to watch for is thirst. Other symptoms to keep an eye out for include muscle cramps, reduced sweating, light-headedness and confusion.

3. Some People Are at Greater Risk of Dehydration

Dehydration is more common in some populations. Specifically, infants and younger children and older people are at greater risk. Certain conditions, such as diabetes, and drugs, such as diuretics (water pills), can also increase the risk of dehydration.

4. It Is Possible to be Overhydrated

Having too much water in the body isn't healthy either. In most cases, overhydration is caused by medical disorders that limit the body's ability to excrete water or increases the body's tendency to retain water.

5. The Average Person Should Make a Point to Drink Water Throughout the Day

Because people vary a lot in how much water they take in and lose each day, it's not possible to recommend a daily water intake that applies to all people. In general, you should drink as much water as you eliminate each day at a baseline. As a general rule, people who anticipate doing exercise or heavy work that will make them sweat should make a conscious effort to drink water before and during exercise or physical exertion in the heat. They should make sure to drink before they feel thirsty.

You can read more about dehydration in Dr. Lewis' editorial on MerckManuals.com.

