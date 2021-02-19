Merck Manuals Provides Answers to Common Questions on Safe Travel and COVID-19

KENILWORTH, N.J., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has radically changed how Americans approach travel both domestic and international. Many people have questions about when they can safely travel again in the wake of the pandemic and what steps they can take to minimize the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 during their trip.

In a new editorial on MerckManuals.com, Christopher Sanford, MD, MPH, DTM&H, Associate Professor, Family Medicine, Global Health, University of Washington, address five of the most common questions people have about traveling and COVID-19. He also details key steps travelers can take to protect themselves and their families.

1. Should I travel during COVID-19?

Generally, the answer is no. The recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is clear: Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. The safest thing to do is not to travel.

Yet it's important to find a reasonable middle ground between the risks of exposure to COVID-19 and the needs of your job and the risks of social isolation. When considering travel, remember that the biggest risk for contracting COVID-19 is being around other people. The more you can limit your exposure to other people, the better.

2. What method of travel is safest during COVID-19?

Is it safer to travel by car or plane? There are many factors to consider, but again the best indicator is the number of people you're exposed to on a trip. Prioritize travel options where your exposure to other people is limited and the people you are exposed to are distanced and wearing masks.

3. Are there additional precautions I should take?

The best precaution is to avoid travel altogether. But if you are going to travel, postpone travel if you're sick, even if it just seems like a "cold." Make sure you pack masks and hand sanitizer in addition to any medications you've used in the last year. Get the flu shot and other necessary vaccines – including COVID-19 if you are eligible.

It's also a good idea to have your medical insurance card on hand and consider supplemental travel coverage. For international travel, make sure you have adequate medical evacuation coverage.

4. How should I prepare for my trip?

If you choose to travel during a pandemic, your first step should be a lot of research. Travel restrictions change regularly, and many places require a negative COVID-19 test within a certain period of time. It's also a good idea to see a travel medicine doctor to talk through the specifics of your itinerary. Often, this can be done as a telehealth appointment unless vaccines or other in-office procedures are needed.

5. Is it safe to travel once I have the vaccine?

The vaccine rollout is slowly making things better, but COVID-19 is still very much a reality and a risk and traveling increases exposure to that risk. It's essential that everyone – even individuals who have been vaccinated – continue to wear a mask, wash their hands and social distance for the foreseeable future.

Read more about travel during the pandemic and other safe travel considerations in Dr. Sanford's editorial on MerckManuals.com.

