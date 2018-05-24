Merck Manuals Provides Three Steps to Take Immediately After a Bee Sting

Thomas Arnold, MD, Professor and Chairman, Department of Emergency Medicine, LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport, breaks down various types of reactions to bee and wasp stings and how to treat them in a new editorial on MerckManuals.com.

Dr. Arnold's editorial details what to watch for in someone who suffers a severe allergic reaction, also known as a generalized reaction. Stings in these individuals can cause anaphylaxis and can be fatal. Symptoms to watch closely for include:

A feeling of uneasiness, tingling sensations, and dizziness

Generalized itching and hives

Swelling of the lips and tongue

Wheezing and difficulty breathing

Collapse and loss of consciousness

Individuals experiencing these symptoms should be taken to the emergency room immediately. Patients who know they suffer generalized reactions to stings should carry an epinephrine auto-injector at all times. This injection should be used at the first sign of an allergic reaction.

At-home treatment for less severe reactions

Individuals who do not show any signs of a generalized reaction will likely suffer a less severe reaction, also known as a local reaction. Dr. Arnold recommends these three steps to taken at home to reduce pain, redness, swelling and itching.

Remove the stinger with a dull-edged object – Unlike wasps and other kinds of bees, honeybees have a barbed stinger that stays in the skin after a sting, ultimately killing the bee. Remove the stinger and venom sack with a blunt object like the edge of a credit card or a butter knife by gently scraping against the skin. Apply a cool compress – Ice or another cool compress can reduce pain, while an antihistamine can help ease itching and swelling. Elevate the area – The swelling caused by a sting can be quite scary. It's not uncommon for a hand that's stung to swell to twice the size. If the sting is on an extremity that can be raised, elevating it can help reduce swelling.

In his editorial, Dr. Arnold cautions against relying on unconventional remedies with little scientific basis like using meat tenderizer, tobacco juice or baking soda to treat stings. He also offers tips to help avoid bee and wasp stings in the first place.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merck-manuals-provides-three-steps-to-take-immediately-after-a-bee-sting-300654593.html

SOURCE MerckManuals.com

