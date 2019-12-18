Merck Manuals Survey Finds Over 7 in 10 Americans Would Avoid or Delay Getting a Colonoscopy

KENILWORTH, N.J., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside of skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer among men and women in the U.S. Preventive screenings like colonoscopies are the best way to catch colon cancer early and effectively treat it. Yet more than seven out of 10 Americans (72%) admit they would avoid or delay getting a colonoscopy for one reason or another, according to a survey released today from the Merck Manuals.

The survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of the Manuals in October 2019. According to the survey, among those who would avoid or delay getting a colonoscopy, reasons they would do so include:

They don't have any symptoms that concern them -34%

The preparation process is unpleasant – 33%

They don't have a family history of colon cancer – 30%

They think they are too young to need one – 30%

Screening for colorectal cancer should begin at age 50 for people who are at average risk of developing colorectal cancer. However, rates of colorectal cancer are increasing in younger individuals. As a result, the American Cancer Society recently changed its recommendation for when individuals should start having colonoscopies. The group now recommends individuals of average risk begin screening at age 45 rather than age 50. Nine in 10 (92%) Americans surveyed are not aware that the recommended age is 45, and 38% of Americans aged 45 and up say they have never had a colonoscopy.

In a recent editorial on MerckManuals.com, Dr. Minhhuyen Nguyen, a gastroenterologist and author of the Merck Manuals pages on colorectal cancer, details the risk factors that impact screening age and the importance of this critical preventive care. "There's no benefit to waiting. At a minimum, individuals with average risk of colorectal cancer should have a conversation with their doctor about screenings by their 45th birthday."

The editorial also clears up misconceptions many patients have about colonoscopies and what the preparation for the procedure entails. It offers several questions patients should ask their physician in order to feel more comfortable and informed about the procedure. "A colonoscopy today is much different than it was 20 years ago. And the benefits of the preventive screening far outweigh any unpleasantness that comes with the exam or preparing for it."

