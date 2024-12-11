Merck Manuals: What to Know About Listeria and Recent Recalls

RAHWAY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent months, there have been many headline-grabbing recalls of foods sold around the country, including frozen waffles, precooked chicken, deli meats, and more. Many of those recalls have centered around potential contamination from Listeria.

In a new editorial on MerckManuals.com, Larry M. Bush, MD, FACP, Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University, details what to know about Listeria and listeriosis, including who's most at risk for serious illness and ways to navigate the flurry of recent recalls.

1. What's the difference between Listeria and listeriosis?

Listeriosis is the infection caused by the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, usually when contaminated food is eaten, says Bush.

2. What are the symptoms and risks of listeriosis?

People with listeriosis typically have chills, fever, and muscle aches (resembling the flu), with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms usually resolve in 1 to 7 days, Bush says.

The bacteria sometimes enter the bloodstream from the intestines and invade certain organs, says Bush. This is known as invasive listeriosis. In the United States, invasive listeriosis develops in about 1,600 people each year and can be fatal.

3. Who's at risk?

Most of the time, individuals with healthy immune systems do not have to worry too much about Listeria exposure, says Bush. However, listeriosis is one of the most fatal foodborne illnesses for individuals with weakened immune systems.

Listeriosis is most serious in the following groups:

Pregnant individuals

Fetuses and newborns

People age 60 or older

People with weakened immune systems

Individuals on immunosuppressant medications

4. Why do there seem to be so many recalls of Listeria recently?

There are several factors impacting the number of recalls and related media coverage, says Bush. With strong food safety protocols in the United States, experts are more attuned to looking for it. At the same time, an increase in consumption of processed and prepared foods, where Listeria is more likely to be present, are likely contributing factors to recent recalls, says Bush.

5. What should I do if I purchased or ate a product contaminated with listeria?

It's a good idea to pay attention to recalls, especially if you're an individual who may be at greater risk, says Bush. If you purchased a product that could be contaminated, the first step is to dispose of it. You should also thoroughly clean the refrigerator and other potential areas of cross-contamination.

In most cases, cooking the food will kill the Listeria bacteria. But if you or a family member ate the product uncooked, it's important to monitor for symptoms and be prepared to seek medical attention immediately.

To read more of Bush's editorial on listeriosis, visit MerckManuals.com.

About The Merck Manuals and MSD Manuals

First published in 1899 as a small reference book for physicians and pharmacists, The Merck Manual grew in size and scope to become one of the world's most widely used comprehensive medical resources for professionals and consumers. As The Manual evolved, it continually expanded the reach and depth of its offerings to reflect the mission of providing the best medical information to a wide cross-section of users, including medical professionals and students, veterinarians and veterinary students, and consumers. In 2015, The Manuals kicked off Global Medical Knowledge 2020, a global initiative with the goal to make the best current medical information accessible by up to three billion professionals and patients around the world by 2020. The Manuals achieved that goal, and today its medical information is available in nearly 250 countries and in 14 languages. It's continuing its ambitious mission through outreach, education and creating new reliable medical resources. For access to thousands of medical topics with images, videos and a constantly expanding set of resources, visit MerckManuals.com or MSDManuals.com and connect with us on social media: For Consumers in the U.S. and its territories: X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. For Professionals in the U.S. and its territories: X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE MerckManuals.com