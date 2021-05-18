Mercku and Aerial Partner to Provide Best in Class Wi-Fi Sensing Services

MONTREAL, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerial Technologies, a Montreal-based AI company and Mercku, a Waterloo Canada-based Smart Home Connectivity company, announced today their partnership to bring best-in-class Wi-Fi Sensing to service providers.

"At Mercku, we pride ourselves on leading the world's most innovative smart home products," says Alex Qi CEO of Mercku, "and with our new partnership alongside Aerial and their vision for ubiquitous sensing intelligence, together, we can enhance daily life globally."

Mercku is excited to welcome Aerial as their official Wi-Fi Sensing partner with Mercku's award-winning M6 AX system. The M6, Mercku's latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh router, was designed with the vision to connect the world through cutting-edge advancements in wireless communication technology, using their founders' decades of expertise in networking technology and their Red Dot Award winning design team. Mercku is laser-focused on pushing wireless technology boundaries to realize its mission to leverage the most advanced technology, building powerful smart home products to enhance daily life globally.

Aerial as the pioneer of Wi-Fi Sensing (with foundational patents dating back to 2010) has developed a Wi-Fi based Motion Intelligence platform with the mission to provide the most robust and advanced suite of ambient sensing-based applications to their service provider customers and partners.

"At Aerial we believe that great partners are key to experiencing the exciting true potential of Wi-Fi sensing and the services and applications it enables" says Steve Sifferman, Aerial's CEO. "Mercku has a great platform and an innovative spirit which is akin to Aerial's qualities, and we are very excited to be working together."

As homes become more autonomous and connected, a robust Wi-Fi foundation is necessary in providing the ability to sense, simplify and secure their inhabitant's lives. This progressive outlook on the future of connectivity is at the core of the design and functionality of all Mercku products, and the M6 will serve as the platform for Aerial to push the limits of motion intelligence.

For their customers, this combination of Mercku's specialized RF hardware design and Aerial's AI powered software, ensures market leading Wi-Fi Sensing performance as well as provides a future-proof platform for deploying the most advanced services and applications in the industry.

About Aerial Technologies

Established in 2015 endorsed by industry leaders, Aerial Technologies is the pioneer in Wi-Fi Motion Intelligence. Aerial's patented and award-winning AI based technology analyzes wireless infrastructure to infer human activities and enable customers and partners to develop practical applications that improve daily life. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with offices in USA and Europe. To learn more, view the website at www.aerial.ai

For Press information Contact:

[email protected]

About Mercku

Founded in 2017 in Waterloo, Canada, Mercku is revolutionizing the foundation for wireless sensing and smart homes. Built on decades of design and engineering expertise, Mercku's founders have over 450 patents in networking technology and bring proprietary innovation to the world of connectivity. With their latest Connectivity-as-a-Service suite of hardware, software, and premium features, Mercku's relentless innovation and thought leadership will transform the IoT and wireless sensing space. To learn more, visit their website at www.mercku.com

For Press information contact:

[email protected]

Media contact:

Mark Hopper

+1 514 612-0839

SOURCE Aerial Technologies

