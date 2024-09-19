Mercor Raises $30M Series A at a $250M Valuation to Create Jobs with AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercor announces a $30 million Series A at a $250M valuation. The round was led by Victor Lazarte and Bill Gurley at Benchmark, with participation from General Catalyst, Peter Thiel, Jack Dorsey, Adam D'Angelo, Larry Summers, Chris Re, and others. Victor Lazarte at Benchmark will be joining the board to continue supporting Mercor's growth and development.

Mercor is an AI hiring platform that enables top tech companies and leading AI labs to hire experts across software engineering, law, chemistry, finance, and many other professions.

Mercor raises $30M Series A at $250M valuation to create jobs by leveraging AI Post this Co-founders Adarsh Hiremath, Brendan Foody, and Surya Midha (left to right). Photo courtesy of ULY, INC.

"We believe that every applicant deserves the opportunity to be interviewed when applying for jobs," said Brendan Foody, Mercor's co-founder and CEO. "The current hiring process selects candidates based on traditional resume signals, and not human ability. AI can do better."

Co-founders Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha met in high school in the Bay Area doing competitive debate, and began ideating on company-building as college freshmen at Georgetown and Harvard. In 2023, they dropped out and began building Mercor. Earlier this year, all three founders received the Thiel Fellowship.

Since their launch, they've added upwards of 300,000 people to their candidate pool and created thousands of jobs globally. The team uses AI models to better assess a candidate's skill set and predict their ability to perform well in a given role.

To celebrate their recent progress and funding announcement, Mercor is offering free resume and interview feedback for everyone, a resource that has been traditionally unattainable or expensive for candidates.

To join the workforce and learn more about Mercor, visit work.mercor.com.



CONTACT: Khushi, [email protected]

SOURCE Mercor