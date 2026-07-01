Mercuria and Eni to Establish Global Energy Trading Joint Venture

GENEVA, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuria and Eni today announced the signing of an agreement to establish a jointly owned global energy trading venture that will combine the complementary strengths of both companies to optimize the marketing, logistics, and trading of energy commodities worldwide.

The joint venture, owned equally by Mercuria and Eni, will operate independently through a holding structure with its headquarters in Geneva and international trading hubs providing a truly global platform for energy markets.

The venture will oversee selected commercialization and trading activities across a broad range of energy commodities, including oil, biofuels, natural gas, LNG, LPG, and associated logistics and infrastructure rights.

By combining Mercuria's global trading expertise, market intelligence, and risk management capabilities with Eni's extensive upstream, midstream, and downstream asset knowledge, the joint venture will enhance the optimization of physical energy flows while strengthening access to global markets.

Marco Dunand, Chief Executive Officer of Mercuria, said, "This partnership brings together two highly complementary organizations with a shared long-term vision for energy markets. By integrating physical energy flows with world-class trading, logistics, and risk management capabilities, we will create a more agile and efficient platform that maximizes value across the supply chain. Together, we will be better positioned to serve customers, optimize assets and navigate increasingly dynamic global energy markets."

The joint venture will leverage the strengths of both companies to enhance the integration of physical assets with commercial optimization, combining deep operational knowledge with advanced trading capabilities, which will improve supply chain flexibility, strengthen resilience, and unlock additional value across the energy value chain.

The transaction reflects Mercuria's continued strategy of investing in partnerships that expand market access, deepen physical integration and deliver innovative commercial solutions for customers around the world.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

About Mercuria

Mercuria Energy Group is one of the world's largest independent energy and commodities groups. Founded in Geneva, Switzerland, Mercuria operates globally across the energy value chain, including crude oil and refined products, natural gas and LNG, power, renewable energy, metals, and carbon markets. The company is recognized for its strong focus on risk management, compliance, and operational excellence, and for its investment in energy solutions that support global energy security and the energy transition.

About Eni

Eni is a global integrated energy company operating in over 60 countries, committed to delivering secure and sustainable energy while supporting a just energy transition. The company operates across the full energy value chain and is pursuing its ambition of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Eni's activities span upstream oil and gas exploration and production, global natural gas and LNG trading and supply, power generation, refining and bio-refining, as well as marketing and energy solutions for customers.

SOURCE Mercuria