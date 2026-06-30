Mercuria Energy Trading SA successfully Closes USD 3.84 billion Multi-Currency Revolving Credit Facilities

GENEVA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuria Energy Trading S.A ("Mercuria") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its USD 3.84 billion Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facilities (the "Facilities").

The Facilities comprise a new 1-year Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facility, a new 1-year Multicurrency Revolving Credit/Swingline/OBSI Facility and the extension and increase of Mercuria's 3-year Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facility.

The Facilities were launched on 7th April 2026 and were significantly oversubscribed, with Mercuria increasing the total facilities amount by USD 340 million to USD 3.84 billion.

Mercuria mandated Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank P.J.S.C., Bank of China Limited, London Branch, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C., ING Bank N.V., Mizuho Bank Ltd, Natixis, Société Générale, UBS Switzerland AG, UniCredit Bank GmbH and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers.

In addition to the Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers, 33 financial institutions participated in the Facilities.

"The strong outcome of this syndication, achieved against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and volatility in global commodity markets, underlines the confidence our banking partners have in the resilience and performance of Mercuria's diversified business model. As we mark the twentieth edition of our European RCF, we are pleased to welcome new lenders to the facility alongside increased commitments from existing banking partners, and we look forward to continuing to work with them in support of Mercuria's broad growth strategy," said Guillaume Vermersch, Group Chief Financial Officer of Mercuria.

About Mercuria

Mercuria Energy Group is one of the world's largest independent energy and commodities groups. Founded in Geneva, Switzerland, Mercuria operates globally across the energy value chain, including crude oil and refined products, natural gas and LNG, power, renewable energy, metals, and carbon markets. The company is recognized for its strong focus on risk management, compliance, and operational excellence, and for its investment in energy solutions that support global energy security and the energy transition.

SOURCE Mercuria