Mercuria Signs Agreement to Acquire Raízen Argentina

GENEVA, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuria Energy Group ("Mercuria"), one of the world's leading independent energy and commodities groups, today announced that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100 percent of Raízen's downstream and related operations in Argentina, including refining, fuel distribution, and associated infrastructure assets.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

This acquisition reflects Mercuria's long-term commitment to strategic investment across global energy markets and reinforces the company's established presence in Latin America. Mercuria believes Argentina represents an important energy market with strong long-term fundamentals and significant opportunities for operational growth and investment. Mercuria intends to leverage its global expertise and regional experience to support the continued success and development of the Argentina business.

"Mercuria has the financial strength, operational capability, and long-term perspective to support and grow this business," said Brian Falik, Mercuria's Global Chief Investment Officer. "We are committed to ensuring continuity for employees, customers, suppliers, and partners, while investing responsibly in the future development of the platform."

Mercuria also emphasized that continuity and operational reliability will remain priorities throughout the transition process. Further details regarding closing and integration plans will be communicated in due course.

About Mercuria

Mercuria Energy Group is one of the world's largest independent energy and commodities groups. Founded in Geneva, Switzerland, Mercuria operates globally across the energy value chain, including crude oil and refined products, natural gas and LNG, power, renewable energy, metals, and carbon markets. The company is recognized for its strong focus on risk management, compliance, and operational excellence, and for its investment in energy solutions that support global energy security and the energy transition.

SOURCE Mercuria