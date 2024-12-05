MERCURIA ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF OVERSUBSCRIBED USD 3.4 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN NORTH AMERICA

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuria Energy America LLC ("Mercuria") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its USD 3.4 billion one-year Secured Borrowing Base Facility (the "Facility") in North America.

Mercuria engaged SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, MUFG BANK, LTD., NATIXIS, NEW YORK BRANCH, COÖPERATIEVE RABOBANK U.A., NEW YORK BRANCH, ING CAPITAL LLC, SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION, CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK, and MIZUHO BANK, LTD. as Joint Lead Arrangers (JLAs), with SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE acting as the Administrative Agent.

Launched on August 14th, with general syndication beginning on September 17th, the Facility received strong demand, leading to significant oversubscription. As a result, Mercuria chose to scale back lender commitments to USD 3.4 billion. The Facility will be utilized for general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

This strategic financing underscores Mercuria's continued commitment to strengthening its financial position and supporting its ongoing operations across North America.

"The successful refinancing of our North American Borrowing Base secures greater liquidity and flexibility for the Group as we advance our commodities footprint and energy transition goals," said Guillaume Vermersch, Mercuria's Group CFO. "This strong over-subscription by our bank partners speaks to their confidence in our proven business model and forward-looking vision."

"With the refinancing of our Borrowing Base facility, we are positioned to accelerate growth in the North American market, advancing our strategic business initiatives," said Bin Wang, Mercuria's North America CFO. "This year's refinancing demonstrates the continued strong support from new and existing banking partners. Twenty-three banks committed to the facility, including a large group of top-level JLAs and the new addition of global and regional banks.

About Mercuria

Established in 2004, Mercuria is one of the world's largest independent energy and commodity groups, bringing efficiency to the commodity value chain with technology, expertise, and low-carbon solutions. The Company established itself as a leader in the energy transition by pledging more than 50 percent of new investments toward renewables and transitional energy. The Group has made significant investments in projects such as renewable power, energy storage, grid optimization, critical transition minerals recycling, and environmental products.

For further information, visit: www.mercuria.com

SOURCE Mercuria