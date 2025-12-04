MERCURIA ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF OVERSUBSCRIBED USD 4.0 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN NORTH AMERICA

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuria Energy America, LLC ("Mercuria") is pleased to announce the closing of its USD 4.0 billion, one-year Secured Borrowing Base Facility (the "Facility"), marking another milestone in the company's North American financing program.

Mercuria mandated Societe Generale as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent, and MUFG Bank Ltd., Natixis New York Branch, Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, ING Capital LLC, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Bank N.A., together with Societe Generale, as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Book-Runners.

Launched on August 25th, and opened to general syndication on September 16th, the Facility saw strong lender appetite, resulting in a substantial oversubscription. The transaction includes participation from 23 banks, representing a diversified group of both North American and international banks. Mercuria elected to right-size the Facility to USD 4.0 billion. Proceeds will be allocated toward general corporate purposes and working capital optimization.

Mercuria's successful syndication demonstrates its established credit profile, disciplined financial strategy and sustained commitment to strengthening liquidity and supporting growth across North America.

"The successful refinancing of our North American Borrowing Base strengthens the Group's liquidity and flexibility as we expand our commodities' footprint and pursue our energy transition goals," said Guillaume Vermersch, Mercuria's Group CFO. "The substantial over-subscription from our banking partners reflects their confidence in Mercuria's resilient business model and in our future direction."

"The Borrowing Base remains a strategic cornerstone of our North American platform amplifying our ability to support expanding business needs with a strong capital foundation," said Bin Wang, Mercuria's North America CFO. "The continued depth of our banking partnerships and facility strength reflects our commitment to our regional strengths and disciplined growth."

About Mercuria

Established in 2004, Mercuria is one of the world's largest independent energy and commodity groups, bringing efficiency to the commodity value chain with technology, expertise, and low-carbon solutions. The company established itself as a leader in the energy transition by pledging more than 50 percent of new investments toward renewables and transitional energy. The Group has made significant investments in renewable power, energy storage, grid optimization, critical transition minerals recycling, and environmental products.

For further information, visit: www.mercuria.com

