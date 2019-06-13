Mercuria Joins U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump in Workforce Development Pledge

Secretary Ross and Ivanka Trump are co-chairs of the National Council for the American Worker and the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board which seeks to bring more Americans off the sidelines and into the workforce by improving jobs data transparency, skills-based hiring and training, advancing opportunities for lifelong learning, and promoting multiple pathways to family-sustaining careers.

The annual Investment Summit was held June 10-12. Participants from the previous five Summits have announced more than $103.6 billion in greenfield investment projects in the United States within five years of attending. These projects directly support more than 167,000 U.S. jobs.

In 2017, President Donald J. Trump recognized graduates from Mercuria's apprenticeship program at the White House. Mercuria targeted plans to combat the skills gap in America's labor force. Mercuria's apprenticeship program specifically builds competencies for prospective professionals in the highly competitive energy and commodities trading sectors.

After its purchase of the commodities businesses of J.P. Morgan Chase and Co, Mercuria found a lack of training programs in the United States to bring many people, including college graduates and veterans, into the high-wage profession of commodities trading. Mercuria worked extensively with authorities in the United States and Switzerland to create an apprenticeship program in the United States, which was modeled on its historic Swiss concept. More than 30 Swiss companies are now involved in bringing and expanding their model of apprenticeship to their U.S. facilities. Mercuria is a proud partner of the program.

SOURCE Mercuria Energy Trading