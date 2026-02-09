Mercuria purchases first Copper and Cobalt from Entreprise Générale du Cobalt ("EGC")

GENEVA, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuria Energy Trading SA ("Mercuria") is pleased to announce its first copper and cobalt transaction with Entreprise Générale du Cobalt ("EGC").

The strategic transaction follows the implementation of a quota system for the export of cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo announced last year by the Strategic Mineral Substances Market Regulation and Control Authority (ARECOMS) and calls for the implementation of the EGC standards on mineral supply chain management and responsible sourcing practices in the artisanal and small-scale mining sector.

The copper cathodes are intended for shipment to either the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia.

This first copper and cobalt export constitutes yet another milestone for the Democratic Republic of Congo's positioning as a key critical metals market participant and follows the announcement of Gécamines' joint venture with Mercuria in 2025.

About Mercuria

Mercuria is one of the world's leading independent energy and commodities companies. Founded in Geneva, Switzerland, Mercuria operates globally with activities across more than 50 countries. The company is active across the energy value chain, including crude oil, refined products, natural gas, LNG, power, and renewable energy, as well as metals. Mercuria is recognized for its strong focus on risk management, compliance, operational excellence, and its commitment to supporting the global energy transition through investments in transitional and renewable energy solutions.

www.mercuria.com

SOURCE Mercuria Energy Trading S.A.