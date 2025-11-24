Mercuria Successfully Closes USD 2.3 Billion Equivalent Asian Revolving Credit Facilities

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. ("Mercuria") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its 2025 Asian Syndicated Revolving Credit Facilities (the "Facilities"), totaling over USD 2.3 billion equivalent across USD and CNH tranches.

This year's refinancing represents a 35% increase in committed liquidity compared to 2024, adding more than USD 600 million in additional capacity. The outcome underscores the continued confidence of global and regional lenders in Mercuria's financial strength, disciplined liquidity management, and the Group's expanding footprint across Asia.

The Facilities were arranged with the support of the following Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Bank of China Limited Singapore Branch, China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited London Branch, China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited Shanghai Branch, China CITIC Bank International Limited Singapore Branch, China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd. Singapore Branch, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, DBS Bank Ltd., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited London Branch, Mizuho Bank Ltd., MUFG Bank Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Singapore Branch, The Export-Import Bank of China Fujian Branch.

SMBC acted as Facility Agent.

The Facilities comprise:

USD 1,193 million – 1-year USD Revolving Credit Facility (Facility A1)

CNH 3,683 million – 1-year CNH Revolving Credit Facility (Facility A2)

USD 283 million – 1-year USD Revolving Credit and Swingline Facility (Facility B)

USD 315 million – 3-year USD Revolving Credit Facility (Facility C)

The transaction attracted strong demand from 41 banks, including several new lenders. Chinese institutions again played a leading role, particularly through the CNH tranche, reflecting Mercuria's deepening relationships across the region and the Group's long-standing strategic presence in Asia.

"We are pleased to have closed the 2025 Asian RCF with a significant upsizing and an expanded group of banking partners. The strong participation from our long-standing lenders across Asia, together with the arrival of several new institutions and the solid support from Chinese banks, reflects the confidence in Mercuria's financial strength, disciplined liquidity management and growth ambitions in the region. This facility further enhances our ability to support our customers and continue developing our activities across Asia," said Guillaume Vermersch, Group CFO, Mercuria.

Mercuria continues to strengthen its activities across China, Japan, Southeast Asia and Australasia, with Asia serving as a central pillar of the Group's global strategy.

SOURCE Mercuria Energy