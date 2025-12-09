Mercury Bio Announces Appointment of Casey Perkins as Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Business Development

SANTA FE, N.M., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Bio, a company advancing intracellular delivery for central nervous system (CNS) therapeutics through its proprietary yEV™ platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cassandra "Casey" Perkins as Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Business Development.

Perkins brings over 25 years of leadership in biotech and pharmaceuticals, covering commercial strategy, market access, channel operations, and patient services across rare and orphan diseases, as well as cell and gene therapies in neurology, oncology, and immunology. She previously supported commercialization of transformational advanced therapies including ZOLGENSMA® and has deep experience developing patient-centered access, product journeys, and strategic growth frameworks.

At Mercury Bio, Perkins will lead corporate strategy and business development, focusing on strategic partnerships and investor relations as the company accelerates development of its intracellular yEV™ delivery platform. This drug delivery platform utilizes yeast-derived exosomes, a type of extracellular vesicle (EV), to enable the transmission of proteins, RNA, and other molecular therapeutics between cells.

Perkins' appointment marks a critical turning point for Mercury Bio. This past October, the company shared pre-clinical research results demonstrating successful delivery of proteins, in the form of nanobodies, into neurons across the blood-brain barrier in murine models. This suggests that the yEV™ platform may offer an entirely new pathway for pharmaceuticals to effectively treat neurological disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Perkins will join Mercury Bio's CSO, Richard Sayre Ph.D., and CEO, Bruce McCormick, in sharing more about the platform's unique capabilities at the upcoming Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, CA.

"Casey's experience and patient-first leadership are exactly what Mercury Bio needs as we advance our platform and pipeline," states Bruce McCormick. "Her strategic perspective will be vital as we explore the potential yEV™ offers to pharmaceutical companies seeking a viable way to transmit their neurologics into the brain."

Perkins also volunteers at the Mayo Clinic Phoenix Cancer Infusion Center, and serves on the Policy and Advocacy Committee for Tina's Warriors—a nonprofit supporting individuals with rare cancers.

Sparked by scientific breakthroughs in genomic research, Mercury Bio has developed a next-generation biomolecular drug delivery platform. The technology prioritizes safety and efficacy while reducing side effects by employing cell-specific targeting with a novel system for drug encapsulation in biological vesicles. The result is an advanced drug delivery system in a scalable, low-cost production platform that helps unlock the potential of protein therapeutics, RNA therapeutics, and small-molecule drugs.

