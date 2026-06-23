Mercury Bio Promotes Casey Perkins to Chief Business Officer

SANTA FE, N.M., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Bio, an intracellular immunotherapeutic biotechnology company focused on treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, today announced the promotion of Cassandra "Casey" Perkins to Chief Business Officer, effective June 22, 2026.

Cassandra "Casey" Perkins has been named Mercury Bio's Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Since joining Mercury Bio in December 2025, Perkins has helmed the company's business development and corporate strategy. She has made remarkable progress in forming partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, engaging investors and collaborators, and overseeing the company's corporate positioning and the operational diligence behind its preclinical programs. Her promotion to Chief Business Officer reflects the scope of her work and recognizes her role on the leadership team as Mercury Bio's technologies advance toward the clinic.

Perkins, recently recognized by CIO Views Magazine as one of the Top 10 Empowering Women Leaders to Follow in 2026, brings over 25 years of leadership experience in biotech and pharmaceuticals. Her expertise covers commercial strategy, market access, channel operations, and patient services across rare and orphan diseases, as well as cell and gene therapies in neurology, oncology, and immunology. Throughout her career, she has supported the commercialization of numerous transformative advanced therapies, including ZOLGENSMA®, a pediatric gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy in children under two years old. She is also a founding member of the American Biotech Innovation Alliance (ABIA), along with Mercury Bio.

"Casey came in and quickly became someone our partners, investors, and team rely on," said Bruce McCormick, CEO and Co-Founder of Mercury Bio. "In addition to shaping our corporate strategy and business development to guide Mercury Bio into IND-enabling work and beyond, she works closely with our CSO, Dr. Richard Sayre, our strategic partners, and me to move our preclinical work forward."

Perkins steps into the role as Mercury Bio meets with partners and investors at the 2026 BIO International Convention in San Diego this week, and ahead of an upcoming presentation on intracellular medicine for neurodegenerative disease at the 3rd Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Conference in Boston.

About Mercury Bio:

Mercury Bio is an immunology-focused biotechnology company developing intracellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Supported by a growing IP portfolio and collaborations with top research institutions, Mercury Bio is progressing a pipeline initially targeted at Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases while forming strategic partnerships throughout the biopharmaceutical industry.

Contact:

Kaelie Barnard | Director of Marketing, Barson Corp.

[email protected] | 516-712-6050

SOURCE Mercury Bio Inc.