Mercury Bio Launches MB-TIP™--Revolutionizing Immunotherapy with Intracellular Targeting

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Bio Inc. , an immunology-driven biotechnology company developing intracellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, today announced MB-TIP™ (Mercury Bio - Targeting Intracellular Pathologies) which harnesses proprietary exosome-based yEV™ technology to deliver large proteins, nanobodies, and RNA into cells at the site of intracellular pathology—enabling medicines to act directly and specifically within the cells where disease originates.

Under the MB-TIP™ framework, Mercury Bio is advancing a focused initial pipeline in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease, where intracellular protein pathology is instrumental to disease progression. In 2025 preclinical models, yEVs demonstrated access across the blood-brain barrier following intravenous administration, resulting in broad distribution throughout multiple brain regions with direct uptake into neurons. These same preclinical models also confirmed the delivery of significant therapeutic amounts of proteins and mRNA into neuronal cytoplasm, without endosomal degradation.

"The biggest obstacle to creating a disease‑modifying therapy for neurological diseases has been gaining access to the inside of neurons. This intracellular inaccessibility is the fundamental barrier to treating diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, because effective therapy requires cytoplasmic delivery of large‑molecule drugs that can mediate immunogenic destruction of pathogens," said Bruce McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Mercury Bio. "MB-TIP™ will enable this."

Mercury Bio is advancing several lead candidates for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's FDA IND approval. The company recently launched its Series A financing round, and will present next week on MB-TIP™ at the annual Biotech Showcase™ in San Francisco.

Mercury Bio is an immunology‑driven biotechnology company developing intracellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Backed by an expanding IP portfolio, and collaborations with leading research institutions, Mercury Bio is advancing a pipeline initially focused on Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease while building strategic partnerships across the biopharmaceutical industry.

