Mercury Carpet & Flooring: 55 Years Serving Jacksonville Families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Carpet & Flooring is commemorating 55 years of dedicated service to families, offering quality flooring solutions. The local company, situated at 5911 Beach Blvd in Jacksonville, FL, has been a cornerstone of the community, providing flooring services for over half a century. This milestone marks a legacy of commitment to customer care and superior products.

To explore the wide selection of flooring options and discover how Mercury Carpet & Flooring can transform your home, visit www.mercurycarpet.com. Contact them today to schedule a consultation and take advantage of their expertise.

"Celebrating 55 years in business is a significant achievement, and it reflects the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our entire team at Mercury Carpet & Flooring. We are incredibly proud to have served generations of families in Jacksonville," said Dan Tristan, President. "Helping them create beautiful and comfortable homes with our wide selection of flooring options."

This anniversary is a testament to Mercury Carpet & Flooring's enduring commitment to providing exceptional service and top-notch flooring solutions. The company's long-standing presence in the community underscores its reliability and dedication to meeting the needs of its customers. Over the years, Mercury Carpet & Flooring has become synonymous with quality and care in the flooring industry.

Here are some of the key features that have contributed to Mercury Carpet & Flooring's success:

Extensive Experience: With over 55 years in the business, Mercury Carpet & Flooring brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to every project.

With over 55 years in the business, Mercury Carpet & Flooring brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to every project. Customer-Centric Approach: The company prioritizes customer satisfaction, ensuring that each client receives personalized attention and tailored solutions.

The company prioritizes customer satisfaction, ensuring that each client receives personalized attention and tailored solutions. Quality Products: Mercury Carpet & Flooring offers a wide range of high-quality flooring options to suit various styles and budgets.

Mercury Carpet & Flooring offers a wide range of high-quality flooring options to suit various styles and budgets. Local Expertise: As a local company, Mercury Carpet & Flooring understands the unique needs and preferences of Jacksonville families.

As a local company, Mercury Carpet & Flooring understands the unique needs and preferences of Jacksonville families. Community Focused: With a long history of serving the area, Mercury Carpet & Flooring is deeply rooted in the community and committed to giving back.

Mercury Carpet & Flooring invites the community to celebrate this milestone and looks forward to continuing to serve families with care and quality for many years to come.

Media Contact: Dan Tristan 904-463-2823

MERCURY CARPET & FLOORING Local Flooring Company Celebrates 50+ Years of Serving Families with Care and Quality Jacksonville, FL — Founded by the late Joe and Victoria Namen, Mercury Carpet & Flooring has been a trusted name in Northeast Florida homes for more than five decades. Since 1970, the family-founded company has helped generations of families create warm, welcoming spaces — one floor at a time. Serving communities from Jacksonville and Orange Park to Ponte Vedra Beach, St. John's County, Atlantic Beach, and St. Marys, Georgia, Mercury Carpet & Flooring takes the time to help customers find flooring that truly fits their life — from kids and pets to coastal humidity and everyday living. "Flooring is where life happens," said Dan Tristan, President. "It's where kids play, where holidays happen, where we gather and make memories. Every project we take on is personal — we treat it like we're working in our own home." While national retailers often emphasize volume and price, Mercury Carpet & Flooring remains committed to quality and longevity. With a showroom that now exceeds 10,000 square feet, the company helps homeowners invest confidently in materials built to last — and in craftsmanship they can trust. As Mercury Carpet & Flooring celebrates 55 years in business, the company remains devoted to helping homeowners enhance their spaces with honesty, craftsmanship, and care — continuing a tradition of service that has made them a trusted name for generations. Mercury Carpet & Flooring Phone: 904-399-5020 • Website: www.MercuryCarpet.com Leadership: Dan Tristan, President • John Namen, Vice President • Cristal Devenburg, General Manager

