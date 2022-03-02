Mercury Digital Assets Brings World-Class Trading Technology to the Cryptocurrency Markets

CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Digital Assets ("Mercury"), the leading trading technology provider for cryptocurrency markets announces their BEACON OTC platform that provides OTC desks, broker-dealers, exchanges, crypto ATMs, and liquidity providers institutional-focused services to power their trading in crypto derivatives and spot markets.

Utilizing their decades of experience building first-rate financial technology products and value-enhancing trading ecosystems, Mercury has become the leading crypto OTC trading technology provider delivering reliability, efficiency, and scalability while amplifying their clients' OTC business.

Mercury's high-performance BEACON OTC system provides a white label front-end platform that can be branded and customized with a unique user interface design, or a white label that can be delivered as a standalone platform or integrated into an existing platform for teams with limited technology resources.

The BEACON OTC platform also connects to third-party components, such as OTC liquidity providers, crypto custody solutions, banking platforms, FX brokers, and risk & accounting systems. It can automate parts of the trading workflow, such as marking up the bid-ask spread, pre-trade risk checks, hedging FX risk, etc. This allows Mercury clients to scale their customers' business with the focus on gaining market share, developing new products, and more.

"Your needs are our priority," said Mercury CEO Tony Saliba. "At Mercury, we develop and provide customizable proprietary technology to fit the client's needs ensuring anything they want can be designed, built, and delivered quickly to keep up with the competitive and fast-moving crypto assets world."

Mercury's first-class team has a track record of success in creating high-performance trading systems that deliver solutions and support to help their clients' boldly capture significant market share and capitalize on opportunities to grow their business whether they are OTC desks, broker-dealers, exchanges, crypto ATMs, or liquidity providers.

For more information about the Mercury platform, please visit: https://mercurydigitalassets.com/solutions/otc

About Mercury Digital Assets

Mercury Digital Assets, the leading digital asset and cryptocurrency markets technology provider, offers secure, reliable, and efficient access to digital asset markets with institutional-grade solutions for OTC desks, exchanges, professional trading groups, custodians, and asset managers. Through decades of experience building first-rate financial technology products and value-enhancing trading ecosystems, Mercury provides comprehensive solutions for a wide range of crypto market participants. For more information about Mercury Digital Assets, visit www.mercurydigitalassets.com.

SOURCE Mercury Digital Assets