Mercury Digital Assets Partners with Enigma Securities to Provide Clients with Liquidity For OTC Cryptocurrency Trading

Mercury's automated OTC platform solution and order and execution management system will give now give clients access to Enigma Securities' liquidity

CHICAGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Digital Assets ("Mercury"), the leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading technology provider, announced today they have officially partnered with Enigma Securities, a leading FCA regulated cryptocurrency liquidity provider, to provide their clients access to Enigma Securities' institutional-grade liquidity.

The integration supports access to over 40 digital assets that can be settled quickly in crypto or major fiat currencies, like USD, EUR, GBP and more.

The partnership will offer Mercury clients options to use Enigma's post-trade settlement offering (no pre-funding required), along with settlement flexibility for either same day settlement or delayed settlement. It will also allow clients to create turnkey, branded OTC offerings for brokers, exchanges, bitcoins ATMs, and other sell-side firms that provide a 24/7 trading platform to their clients using Enigma Securities' liquidity, automating bid-ask spread mark ups, and other operational tasks, connecting to third-party custodians like Fireblocks, and more.

"Mercury could not be more thrilled about our new collaboration with Enigma Securities," said Mercury CEO Tony Saliba. "We both share extensive experience within traditional capital markets, which was a driving factor to work together and help develop more institutional participation in the crypto market. Especially as we see a continued rise in interest for being able to access block-sized liquidity for trading a broader group of altcoins and tokens."

Leveraging technology infrastructure to compete on Wall Street, Enigma has rapidly become one of the most competitive participants in the cryptocurrency market. In addition, the company, owned by Makor Capital, was recently approved as a Registered Crypto Asset Firm and FCA regulated broker dealer providing their clients with a higher level of transparency and assurance when trading their digital assets.

"Collaborating with Mercury is a natural choice for Enigma as we both are committed to pushing forward the evolution of the OTC market for better liquidity and trading solutions," said Michael Halimi, Co-Founder of Enigma Securities and CEO of the Makor Group. "This partnership will add unique value for our mutual clients."

About Mercury Digital Assets

Mercury Digital Assets, the leading digital asset and cryptocurrency markets technology provider, offers secure, reliable, and efficient access to digital asset markets with institutional-grade solutions for OTC desks, exchanges, professional trading groups, custodians, and asset managers. Through decades of experience building first-rate financial technology products and value-enhancing trading ecosystems, Mercury provides comprehensive solutions for a wide range of crypto market participants. For more information about Mercury Digital Assets, visit www.mercurydigitalassets.com.

About Enigma Securities

Enigma Securities is a leading, FCA regulated cryptocurrency liquidity provider offering bespoke liquidity solutions to institutional and corporate clients using proprietary trading infrastructure and API's.

In response to growing institutional demand for trusted digital asset trading, Co-Founders Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana first established Enigma in 2017 as the crypto arm of international brokerage firm Makor Group.

Since its launch, the firm has expanded its spot capabilities to futures trading, lending, structured products and more. Enigma has built a full-stack institutional offerings and operates under a client-focused agency business model. Enigma bridges the gap between traditional financial services and cryptocurrency markets through fintech innovations. For more information about Enigma Securities, visit: https://www.enigma-securities.io.

