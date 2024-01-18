Mercury® Financial Partners with Amazon to Deliver Even More Convenience to Customers

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury® Financial, a leading provider of payments and financial technology solutions, announced that starting today, it will now offer to its cardholders the ability to link their credit cards to their Amazon wallet, further enhancing the online shopping experience. This announcement comes one year after launching Amazon Shop with Points for 1.6M Mercury cardholders.

This payment option allows Mercury cardholders to seamlessly add their credit card to their Amazon wallet in just a few simple steps via the Mercury® Cards App, the Amazon mobile app, or while shopping on Amazon. Once linked, cardholders can shop, earn, and redeem rewards points directly on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app.

"Providing convenience and value for customers through a variety of payment options is always a priority," said Tyler Aldrich, director of Amazon Payment Products. "Through expanding Mercury Financial on Amazon, we are enhancing cardholders' shopping experience by offering even more choice in how they pay while shopping on Amazon."

Since the launch of Mercury Financial's partnership with Amazon earlier last year, Mercury cardholders have redeemed their rewards points through the Amazon Shop with Points program. This new payment option will further enhance the Mercury cardholder shopping experience on Amazon.

"We are excited to bring these convenient payment options to even more customers. These programs are particularly valuable in helping customers maximize the value of their rewards points when shopping the hundreds of millions of items sold on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app," said Jim Peterson, CEO at Mercury Financial.

Cardholders looking to learn more about Mercury Financial and Amazon can visit http://www.amazon.com/mercuryfinancial.

About Mercury Financial

Mercury® Financial LLC is a mission-driven fintech organization that expands financial inclusion, helping over 1.6 million hardworking Americans build better credit and better lives. Founded in 2017 and backed by advanced technology, the privately held company provides customers access to more than $6 billion in credit. Mercury is backed by Värde Partners, a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets. Mercury offers credit card products issued by First Bank & Trust, Brookings, SD, pursuant to licenses from Visa® USA Incorporated and Mastercard® International Incorporated. The Company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has an office location in Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.MercuryFinancial.com and follow Mercury® Financial on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).

