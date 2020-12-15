Mercury Fund Continues to Expand Investment Team

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Fund, an early-stage venture capital firm investing in Middle American entrepreneurs, today announced the promotion of Heath Butler to Managing Director, and the addition of Samantha Lewis as Principal.

"Over the past few years, we've continued to build our investment team with top talent from our ecosystem," said Blair Garrou, co-founder and Managing Director of Mercury. "The promotion of Heath and the addition of Samantha will further Mercury's early-stage venture leadership in Middle America, and is illustrative of Mercury's deep commitment to diversity as a core value driver."

Heath Butler formally joined Mercury over a year ago after a long-standing relationship with the firm. Heath has over 20 years experience in the Houston startup ecosystem, having founded, invested in, and advised numerous startups, investment organizations, and funds. He was also a corporate development executive at Insperity, the leading human capital management platform for small to mid-sized businesses. Heath most recently co-founded the Urban Capital Network , an angel investment platform focused on democratizing capital and wealth generation for underrepresented investors. As Managing Director at Mercury, Heath will continue his work investing in Middle American entrepreneurs, managing the Mercury Network platform, and driving community engagement efforts around underrepresented founders.

Samantha joins Mercury from Houston-based Goose Capital where she was Investment Director, leading deal sourcing, structuring, and portfolio management. Samantha is a repeat entrepreneur with a background spanning startup incubation, venture capital and private equity. She is a graduate of the Rice University MBA program, and remains deeply committed and involved in Rice's entrepreneurial efforts, alongside Mercury. Samantha will be an integral part of the investment team as she assists in the review and diligence of new early-stage investment opportunities and continues to improve and diversify Mercury's deal sourcing processes.

Mercury Fund is an early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. With over $300 million under management, Mercury invests in entrepreneurs and innovation across Middle America. Our investment themes focus on SaaS, Cloud, and Data Science/AI platforms enabling the digital transformation of markets and industries. Learn more at www.mercuryfund.com.

