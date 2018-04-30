Mercury General Corporation Announces First Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Highlights



Net premiums earned $ 808,084



$ 789,770



$ 18,314



2.3

Net premiums written (1) $ 861,267



$ 811,594



$ 49,673



6.1

















Net (loss) income $ (42,607)



$ 26,980



$ (69,587)



(257.9)

Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.77)



$ 0.49



$ (1.26)



(257.1)

















Operating income (1) $ 3,794



$ 11,081



$ (7,287)



(65.8)

Operating income per diluted share (1) $ 0.07



$ 0.20



$ (0.13)



(65.0)

Catastrophe losses (2) $ 9,000



$ 30,000



$ (21,000)



(70.0)

Combined ratio (3) 103.8 %

103.1 %

—



0.7 pts







(1) These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Supplemental Schedules." (2) The 2018 catastrophe losses were primarily attributable to winter storms and mudslides in California and winter storms in the states along the Atlantic Seaboard. The 2017 catastrophe losses were primarily due to severe rainstorms in California. (3) The Company experienced unfavorable development of approximately $43 million and $4 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The majority of the unfavorable development in 2018 was attributable to higher than estimated California automobile losses resulting from severity in excess of expectations for bodily injury claims, while the majority of the unfavorable development in 2017 was attributable to higher than estimated California property losses.

Investment Results



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 (000's except average annual yield)





Average invested assets at cost (1) $ 3,629,913



$ 3,502,870

Net investment income (2)





Before income taxes $ 31,510



$ 31,169

After income taxes $ 28,396



$ 27,319

Average annual yield on investments - after income taxes (2) 3.1 %

3.1 %





(1) Fixed maturities and short-term bonds at amortized cost; equities and other short-term investments at cost. Average invested assets at cost are based on the monthly amortized cost of the invested assets for each period. (2) Net investment income before and after income taxes increased slightly due to higher average invested assets. Average annual yield on investments after income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2018 benefited modestly from the lower tax rate effective January 1, 2018 applied to the taxable investment income.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6250 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 28, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2018.

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com . The Company will be hosting a conference call and webcast today at 10:00 A.M. Pacific Time (1:00 P.M. Eastern Time) where management will discuss results and address questions. The teleconference and webcast can be accessed by calling (877) 807-1888 (USA), (706) 679-3827 (International) or by visiting www.mercuryinsurance.com . A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time and running through May 7, 2018. The replay telephone numbers are (855) 859-2056 (USA) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID# is 97643189. The replay will also be available on the Company's website shortly following the call.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this report are forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the demand for the Company's insurance products, inflation and general economic conditions, including general market risks associated with the Company's investment portfolio; the accuracy and adequacy of the Company's pricing methodologies; catastrophes in the markets served by the Company; uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the possibility that actual loss experience may vary adversely from the actuarial estimates made to determine the Company's loss reserves in general; the Company's ability to obtain and the timing of the approval of premium rate changes for insurance policies issued in states where the Company operates; legislation adverse to the automobile insurance industry or business generally that may be enacted in the states where the Company operates; the Company's success in managing its business in non-California states; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing and marketing efforts; the ability of the Company to successfully manage its claims organization outside of California; the Company's ability to successfully allocate the resources used in the states with reduced or exited operations to its operations in other states; changes in driving patterns and loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation and health care and auto repair costs and marketing efforts; and legal, regulatory and litigation risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 8, 2018.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS (000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Revenues:





Net premiums earned $ 808,084



$ 789,770

Net investment income 31,510



31,169

Net realized investment (losses) gains (58,735)



24,460

Other 2,325



2,105

Total revenues 783,184



847,504

Expenses:





Losses and loss adjustment expenses 632,234



606,665

Policy acquisition costs 140,984



142,599

Other operating expenses 65,399



65,188

Interest 4,266



2,453

Total expenses 842,883



816,905

(Loss) income before income taxes (59,699)



30,599

Income tax (benefit) expense (17,092)



3,619

Net (loss) income $ (42,607)



$ 26,980









Basic average shares outstanding 55,332



55,297

Diluted average shares outstanding 55,335



55,312









Basic Per Share Data





Net (loss) income $ (0.77)



$ 0.49

Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax $ (0.84)



$ 0.29









Diluted Per Share Data





Net (loss) income $ (0.77)



$ 0.49

Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax $ (0.84)



$ 0.29









Operating Ratios-GAAP Basis





Loss ratio 78.2 %

76.8 % Expense ratio 25.5 %

26.3 % Combined ratio (a) 103.8 %

103.1 %





(a) Combined ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2018 does not sum due to rounding.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS AND OTHER INFORMATION (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)









March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Investments, at fair value:





Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost $2,905,798; $2,823,230) $ 2,929,132



$ 2,892,777

Equity securities (cost $498,630; $474,197) 549,786



537,240

Short-term investments (cost $245,571; $302,693) 245,198



302,711

Total investments 3,724,116



3,732,728

Cash 290,070



291,413

Receivables:





Premiums 509,177



474,060

Accrued investment income 42,599



39,368

Other 6,978



6,658

Total receivables 558,754



520,086

Reinsurance recoverables 52,676



56,349

Deferred policy acquisition costs 202,208



198,151

Fixed assets, net 145,853



145,223

Current income taxes 62,663



61,257

Goodwill 42,796



42,796

Other intangible assets, net 19,622



20,728

Other assets 34,029



32,592

Total assets $ 5,132,787



$ 5,101,323









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 1,530,973



$ 1,510,613

Unearned premiums 1,150,344



1,101,927

Notes payable (a) 371,435



371,335

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 132,223



108,252

Deferred income taxes 7,251



22,932

Other liabilities 256,340



224,877

Shareholders' equity 1,684,221



1,761,387

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,132,787



$ 5,101,323









OTHER INFORMATION





Common stock shares outstanding 55,332



55,332

Book value per share $ 30.44



$ 31.83

Statutory surplus (b) $1.56 billion



$1.59 billion

Net premiums written to surplus ratio (b) 2.10



2.02

Debt to total capital ratio (c) 18.2 %

17.6 % Portfolio duration (including all short-term instruments)(b)(d) 4.1 years



4.0 years

Policies-in-force (company-wide "PIF")(b)





Personal Auto PIF 1,134



1,121

Homeowners PIF 563



553

Commercial Auto PIF 39



40







(a) $375 million aggregate face value of 4.40% senior notes due 2027 issued in March 2017 through a public offering, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs. (b) Unaudited. (c) Debt to Debt plus Shareholders' Equity (Debt at face value). (d) Modified duration reflecting anticipated early calls.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES (000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017







Reconciliations of Comparable GAAP Measures to Operating Measures (a)





















Net premiums earned $ 808,084



$ 789,770

Change in net unearned premiums 53,183



21,824

Net premiums written $ 861,267



$ 811,594









Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 632,234



$ 606,665

Change in net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (31,567)



(27,443)

Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 600,667



$ 579,222









Net (loss) income $ (42,607)



$ 26,980

Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains (58,735)



24,460

Tax on net realized investment (losses) gains (b) 12,334



(8,561)

Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax (46,401)



15,899

Operating income $ 3,794



$ 11,081









Per diluted share:





Net (loss) income $ (0.77)



$ 0.49

Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax (0.84)



0.29

Operating income $ 0.07



$ 0.20









Combined ratio 103.8 %

103.1 % Effect of estimated prior periods' loss development (5.3)%



(0.5)%

Combined ratio-accident period basis 98.5 %

102.6 %





(a) See "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" below. (b) Federal statutory rate of 21% and 35% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented information within this document containing operating measures which in management's opinion provide investors with useful, industry specific information to help them evaluate, and perform meaningful comparisons of, the Company's performance, but that may not be presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to replace, and should be read in conjunction with, the GAAP financial results.

Net income is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating income. Operating income is net income excluding realized investment gains and losses, net of tax. Operating income is used by management along with the other components of net income to assess the Company's performance. Management uses operating income as an important measure to evaluate the results of the Company's insurance business. Management believes that operating income provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance as it reveals trends in the Company's insurance business that may be obscured by the effect of net realized investment gains and losses. Realized investment gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by external economic developments such as capital market conditions. Accordingly, operating income highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of the Company's core insurance business. Operating income, which is provided as supplemental information and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net income to operating income.

Net premiums earned, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net premiums written, represents the portion of premiums written that is recognized as revenue in the financial statements for the periods presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the term of the policies. Net premiums written is a statutory financial measure which represents the premiums charged on policies issued during a fiscal period less any applicable reinsurance. Net premiums written is designed to determine production levels and is meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace net premiums earned. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written.

Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses excludes the effects of changes in the loss reserve accounts. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses is provided as supplemental information and is not intended to replace incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses.

Combined ratio is the most directly comparable measure to combined ratio-accident period basis. Combined ratio-accident period basis is computed as the difference between two GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio and prior accident periods' loss development ratio. Management believes that combined ratio-accident period basis is useful to investors and it is used to reveal the trends in the Company's results of operations that may be obscured by development on prior accident periods' loss reserves. Combined ratio-accident period basis is meant as supplemental information and is not intended to replace the GAAP combined ratio. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of GAAP combined ratio to combined ratio-accident period basis.

