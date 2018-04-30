Mercury General Corporation Announces First Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Mercury General Corporation

08:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today for the first quarter of 2018:

Consolidated Highlights


Three Months Ended
March 31,

Change

2018

2017

$

%

(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)








Net premiums earned

$

808,084

$

789,770

$

18,314

2.3

Net premiums written (1)

$

861,267

$

811,594

$

49,673

6.1








Net (loss) income

$

(42,607)

$

26,980

$

(69,587)

(257.9)

Net (loss) income per diluted share

$

(0.77)

$

0.49

$

(1.26)

(257.1)








Operating income (1)

$

3,794

$

11,081

$

(7,287)

(65.8)

Operating income per diluted share (1)

$

0.07

$

0.20

$

(0.13)

(65.0)

Catastrophe losses (2)

$

9,000

$

30,000

$

(21,000)

(70.0)

Combined ratio (3)

103.8

%

103.1

%



0.7 pts



(1)

These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Supplemental Schedules."

(2)

The 2018 catastrophe losses were primarily attributable to winter storms and mudslides in California and winter storms in the states along the Atlantic Seaboard. The 2017 catastrophe losses were primarily due to severe rainstorms in California.

(3)

The Company experienced unfavorable development of approximately $43 million and $4 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The majority of the unfavorable development in 2018 was attributable to higher than estimated California automobile losses resulting from severity in excess of expectations for bodily injury claims, while the majority of the unfavorable development in 2017 was attributable to higher than estimated California property losses.

Investment Results


Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(000's except average annual yield)


Average invested assets at cost (1)

$

3,629,913

$

3,502,870

Net investment income (2)


     Before income taxes

$

31,510

$

31,169

     After income taxes

$

28,396

$

27,319

Average annual yield on investments - after income taxes (2)

3.1

%

3.1

%



(1)

Fixed maturities and short-term bonds at amortized cost; equities and other short-term investments at cost. Average invested assets at cost are based on the monthly amortized cost of the invested assets for each period.

(2)

Net investment income before and after income taxes increased slightly due to higher average invested assets. Average annual yield on investments after income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2018 benefited modestly from the lower tax rate effective January 1, 2018 applied to the taxable investment income.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6250 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 28, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2018.  

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this report are forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the demand for the Company's insurance products, inflation and general economic conditions, including general market risks associated with the Company's investment portfolio; the accuracy and adequacy of the Company's pricing methodologies; catastrophes in the markets served by the Company; uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the possibility that actual loss experience may vary adversely from the actuarial estimates made to determine the Company's loss reserves in general; the Company's ability to obtain and the timing of the approval of premium rate changes for insurance policies issued in states where the Company operates; legislation adverse to the automobile insurance industry or business generally that may be enacted in the states where the Company operates; the Company's success in managing its business in non-California states; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing and marketing efforts; the ability of the Company to successfully manage its claims organization outside of California; the Company's ability to successfully allocate the resources used in the states with reduced or exited operations to its operations in other states; changes in driving patterns and loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation and health care and auto repair costs and marketing efforts; and legal, regulatory and litigation risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 8, 2018.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS

(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Revenues:


     Net premiums earned

$

808,084

$

789,770

     Net investment income

31,510

31,169

     Net realized investment (losses) gains

(58,735)

24,460

     Other

2,325

2,105

          Total revenues

783,184

847,504

Expenses:


     Losses and loss adjustment expenses

632,234

606,665

     Policy acquisition costs

140,984

142,599

     Other operating expenses

65,399

65,188

     Interest

4,266

2,453

          Total expenses

842,883

816,905

(Loss) income before income taxes

(59,699)

30,599

     Income tax (benefit) expense

(17,092)

3,619

                    Net (loss) income

$

(42,607)

$

26,980




Basic average shares outstanding

55,332

55,297

Diluted average shares outstanding

55,335

55,312




Basic Per Share Data


Net (loss) income

$

(0.77)

$

0.49

Net realized investment  (losses) gains, net of tax

$

(0.84)

$

0.29




Diluted Per Share Data


Net (loss) income

$

(0.77)

$

0.49

Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax

$

(0.84)

$

0.29




Operating Ratios-GAAP Basis


Loss ratio

78.2

%

76.8

%

Expense ratio

25.5

%

26.3

%

Combined ratio (a)

103.8

%

103.1

%



(a)

Combined ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2018 does not sum due to rounding.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS AND OTHER INFORMATION

(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(unaudited)

ASSETS


Investments, at fair value:


     Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost $2,905,798; $2,823,230)

$

2,929,132

$

2,892,777

     Equity securities (cost $498,630; $474,197)

549,786

537,240

     Short-term investments (cost $245,571; $302,693)

245,198

302,711

          Total investments

3,724,116

3,732,728

Cash

290,070

291,413

Receivables:


     Premiums

509,177

474,060

     Accrued investment income

42,599

39,368

     Other

6,978

6,658

          Total receivables

558,754

520,086

Reinsurance recoverables

52,676

56,349

Deferred policy acquisition costs

202,208

198,151

Fixed assets, net

145,853

145,223

Current income taxes

62,663

61,257

Goodwill

42,796

42,796

Other intangible assets, net

19,622

20,728

Other assets

34,029

32,592

          Total assets

$

5,132,787

$

5,101,323




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

$

1,530,973

$

1,510,613

Unearned premiums

1,150,344

1,101,927

Notes payable (a)

371,435

371,335

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

132,223

108,252

Deferred income taxes

7,251

22,932

Other liabilities

256,340

224,877

Shareholders' equity

1,684,221

1,761,387

          Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,132,787

$

5,101,323




OTHER INFORMATION


Common stock shares outstanding

55,332

55,332

Book value per share

$

30.44

$

31.83

Statutory surplus (b)

$1.56 billion

$1.59 billion

Net premiums written to surplus ratio (b)

2.10

2.02

Debt to total capital ratio (c)

18.2

%

17.6

%

Portfolio duration (including all short-term instruments)(b)(d)

4.1 years

4.0 years

Policies-in-force (company-wide "PIF")(b)


     Personal Auto PIF

1,134

1,121

     Homeowners PIF

563

553

     Commercial Auto PIF

39

40



(a)

$375 million aggregate face value of 4.40% senior notes due 2027 issued in March 2017 through a public offering, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs.

(b)

Unaudited.

(c)

Debt to Debt plus Shareholders' Equity (Debt at face value).

(d)

Modified duration reflecting anticipated early calls.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017




Reconciliations of Comparable GAAP Measures to Operating Measures(a)










Net premiums earned

$

808,084

$

789,770

Change in net unearned premiums

53,183

21,824

Net premiums written

$

861,267

$

811,594




Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses

$

632,234

$

606,665

Change in net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

(31,567)

(27,443)

Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$

600,667

$

579,222




Net (loss) income

$

(42,607)

$

26,980

Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains

(58,735)

24,460

         Tax on net realized investment (losses) gains (b)

12,334

(8,561)

             Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax

(46,401)

15,899

Operating income

$

3,794

$

11,081




Per diluted share:


Net (loss) income

$

(0.77)

$

0.49

Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax

(0.84)

0.29

Operating income

$

0.07

$

0.20




Combined ratio

103.8

%

103.1

%

Effect of estimated prior periods' loss development

(5.3)%

(0.5)%

Combined ratio-accident period basis

98.5

%

102.6

%



(a)

See "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" below. 

(b)

Federal statutory rate of 21% and 35% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented information within this document containing operating measures which in management's opinion provide investors with useful, industry specific information to help them evaluate, and perform meaningful comparisons of, the Company's performance, but that may not be presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to replace, and should be read in conjunction with, the GAAP financial results.

Net income is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating income. Operating income is net income excluding realized investment gains and losses, net of tax. Operating income is used by management along with the other components of net income to assess the Company's performance. Management uses operating income as an important measure to evaluate the results of the Company's insurance business. Management believes that operating income provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance as it reveals trends in the Company's insurance business that may be obscured by the effect of net realized investment gains and losses. Realized investment gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by external economic developments such as capital market conditions. Accordingly, operating income highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of the Company's core insurance business. Operating income, which is provided as supplemental information and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net income to operating income.

Net premiums earned, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net premiums written, represents the portion of premiums written that is recognized as revenue in the financial statements for the periods presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the term of the policies. Net premiums written is a statutory financial measure which represents the premiums charged on policies issued during a fiscal period less any applicable reinsurance.  Net premiums written is designed to determine production levels and is meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace net premiums earned. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written.

Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses excludes the effects of changes in the loss reserve accounts. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses is provided as supplemental information and is not intended to replace incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses.

Combined ratio is the most directly comparable measure to combined ratio-accident period basis. Combined ratio-accident period basis is computed as the difference between two GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio and prior accident periods' loss development ratio. Management believes that combined ratio-accident period basis is useful to investors and it is used to reveal the trends in the Company's results of operations that may be obscured by development on prior accident periods' loss reserves. Combined ratio-accident period basis is meant as supplemental information and is not intended to replace the GAAP combined ratio. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of GAAP combined ratio to combined ratio-accident period basis.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-general-corporation-announces-first-quarter-results-and-declares-quarterly-dividend-300638455.html

