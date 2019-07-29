Mercury General Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today for the second quarter of 2019:

Consolidated Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,

Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

Change

2019

2018

$

%

2019

2018

$

% (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)



























Net premiums earned $ 888,776



$ 833,959



$ 54,817



6.6



$ 1,759,021



$ 1,642,043



$ 116,978



7.1

Net premiums written (1) (2) $ 936,079



$ 878,418



$ 57,661



6.6



$ 1,852,527



$ 1,739,685



$ 112,842



6.5

































Net income $ 83,250



$ 60,180



$ 23,070



38.3



$ 219,117



$ 17,573



$ 201,544



1,146.9

Net income per diluted share $ 1.50



$ 1.09



$ 0.41



37.6



$ 3.96



$ 0.32



$ 3.64



1,137.5

































Operating income (1) $ 41,120



$ 48,891



$ (7,771)



(15.9)



$ 89,239



$ 52,685



$ 36,554



69.4

Operating income per diluted share (1) $ 0.74



$ 0.88



$ (0.14)



(15.9)



$ 1.61



$ 0.95



$ 0.66



69.5

Catastrophe losses net of reinsurance (3) $ 9,000



$ 2,000



$ 7,000



350.0



$ 14,000



$ 11,000



$ 3,000



27.3

Combined ratio (4) 98.3 %

96.9 %

—



1.4 pts

97.8 %

100.3 %

—



(2.5) pts













































(1) These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Supplemental Schedules." (2) The Company, which predominantly offers six-month personal automobile insurance policies, reintroduced twelve-month personal automobile policies for new business in its largest insurance subsidiary, Mercury Insurance Company ("MIC"), in March 2018. Twelve-month policies are generally sold for twice the price of six-month policies. MIC's net premiums written from twelve-month policies was approximately $94 million and $54 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $170 million and $85 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Gross catastrophe losses due to the catastrophe events that occurred during the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled approximately $17 million resulting primarily from winter storms in California and tornadoes and wind and hail storms in the Midwest, and no reinsurance benefits were used for these losses. These losses were partially offset by favorable development of approximately $3 million on prior years' catastrophe losses, primarily resulting from reductions in the Company's retained portion of losses on the Camp and Woolsey Fires under the Company's catastrophe reinsurance treaty, after accounting for the assignment of subrogation rights that occurred during the first quarter of 2019 and the re-estimation of reserves as part of normal reserving procedures. The 2018 catastrophe losses were primarily due to winter storms and mudslides in California, winter storms in the states along the Atlantic Seaboard, and storms in Texas. There were no reinsurance benefits used for catastrophe losses incurred during the first half of 2018. (4) The Company experienced unfavorable development of approximately $9 million and $21 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and unfavorable development of approximately $11 million and $64 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The year-to-date unfavorable development in 2019 was primarily attributable to higher than estimated defense and cost containment expenses in the California automobile line of insurance business, partially offset by lower than estimated California homeowners losses largely due to reductions in the Company's retained losses on the Camp and Woolsey Fires under the catastrophe reinsurance treaty, as described above. The year-to-date unfavorable development in 2018 was largely due to higher than estimated California automobile losses resulting from severity in excess of expectations for bodily injury claims as well as higher than estimated defense and cost containment expenses in the California automobile line of insurance business.

Investment Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 (000's except average annual yield)













Average invested assets at cost (1) $ 3,995,712



$ 3,715,905



$ 3,940,185



$ 3,676,386

Net investment income (2)













Before income taxes $ 35,032



$ 34,786



$ 69,206



$ 66,296

After income taxes $ 31,404



$ 30,949



$ 61,658



$ 59,345

Average annual yield on investments - after income taxes (2) 3.1 %

3.3 %

3.1 %

3.2 %

























(1) Fixed maturities and short-term bonds at amortized cost; equities and other short-term investments at cost. Average invested assets at cost are based on the monthly amortized cost of the invested assets for each period. (2) The higher net investment income before and after income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the corresponding periods in 2018 resulted largely from higher average invested assets. Average annual yield on investments after income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased compared to the corresponding periods in 2018, primarily due to maturity and replacement of higher yielding investments purchased when market interest rates were higher with lower yielding investments, as a result of decreasing market interest rates.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6275 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 26, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 12, 2019.

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com . The Company will be hosting a conference call and webcast today at 10:00 A.M. Pacific Time (1:00 P.M. Eastern Time) where management will discuss results and address questions. The teleconference and webcast can be accessed by calling (877) 807-1888 (USA), (706) 679-3827 (International) or by visiting www.mercuryinsurance.com . A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time and running through August 5, 2019. The replay telephone numbers are (855) 859-2056 (USA) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID# is 6377517. The replay will also be available on the Company's website shortly following the call.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this report are forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the demand for the Company's insurance products, inflation and general economic conditions, including general market risks associated with the Company's investment portfolio; the accuracy and adequacy of the Company's pricing methodologies; catastrophes in the markets served by the Company; uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the possibility that actual loss experience may vary adversely from the actuarial estimates made to determine the Company's loss reserves in general; the Company's ability to obtain and the timing of the approval of premium rate changes for insurance policies issued in the states where it operates; legislation adverse to the automobile insurance industry or business generally that may be enacted in the states where the Company operates; the Company's success in managing its business in non-California states; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing and marketing efforts; the ability of the Company to successfully manage its claims organization outside of California; the Company's ability to successfully allocate the resources used in the states with reduced or exited operations to its operations in other states; changes in driving patterns and loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation and health care and auto repair costs; and legal, cybersecurity, regulatory and litigation risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2019.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS

(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)

(unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Net premiums earned $ 888,776



$ 833,959



$ 1,759,021



$ 1,642,043

Net investment income 35,032



34,786



69,206



66,296

Net realized investment gains (losses) 53,329



14,290



164,403



(44,445)

Other 2,350



2,356



4,600



4,681

Total revenues 979,487



885,391



1,997,230



1,668,575

Expenses:













Losses and loss adjustment expenses 656,577



605,547



1,286,993



1,237,781

Policy acquisition costs 148,629



141,520



297,042



282,504

Other operating expenses 68,420



60,822



135,909



126,221

Interest 4,266



4,256



8,522



8,522

Total expenses 877,892



812,145



1,728,466



1,655,028

Income before income taxes 101,595



73,246



268,764



13,547

Income tax expense (benefit) 18,345



13,066



49,647



(4,026)

Net income $ 83,250



$ 60,180



$ 219,117



$ 17,573

















Basic average shares outstanding 55,353



55,332



55,347



55,332

Diluted average shares outstanding 55,363



55,335



55,356



55,335

















Basic Per Share Data













Net income $ 1.50



$ 1.09



$ 3.96



$ 0.32

Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax $ 0.76



$ 0.21



$ 2.35



$ (0.63)

















Diluted Per Share Data













Net income $ 1.50



$ 1.09



$ 3.96



$ 0.32

Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax $ 0.76



$ 0.21



$ 2.35



$ (0.63)

















Operating Ratios-GAAP Basis













Loss ratio 73.9 %

72.6 %

73.2 %

75.4 % Expense ratio 24.4 %

24.3 %

24.6 %

24.9 % Combined ratio 98.3 %

96.9 %

97.8 %

100.3 %

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS AND OTHER INFORMATION (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)









June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Investments, at fair value:





Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost $3,053,621; $2,969,541) $ 3,157,398



$ 2,985,161

Equity securities (cost $594,810; $544,082) 645,407



529,631

Short-term investments (cost $362,191; $254,518) 362,197



253,299

Total investments 4,165,002



3,768,091

Cash 240,320



314,291

Receivables:





Premiums 592,732



555,038

Accrued investment income 42,691



45,373

Other 5,252



6,132

Total receivables 640,675



606,543

Reinsurance recoverables 126,571



221,088

Deferred policy acquisition costs 227,167



215,131

Fixed assets, net 162,650



153,023

Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,432



—

Current income taxes 18,210



38,885

Deferred income taxes —



13,339

Goodwill 42,796



42,796

Other intangible assets, net 13,170



15,534

Other assets 35,525



45,008

Total assets $ 5,716,518



$ 5,433,729









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 1,783,924



$ 1,829,412

Unearned premiums 1,314,995



1,236,181

Notes payable 371,934



371,734

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 147,424



115,071

Operating lease liabilities 47,091



—

Deferred income taxes 15,654



—

Other liabilities 267,534



263,647

Shareholders' equity 1,767,962



1,617,684

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,716,518



$ 5,433,729









OTHER INFORMATION





Common stock shares outstanding 55,355



55,340

Book value per share $ 31.94



$ 29.23

Statutory surplus (a) $1.56 billion



$1.47 billion

Net premiums written to surplus ratio (a) 2.32



2.38

Debt to total capital ratio (b) 17.5 %

18.8 % Portfolio duration (including all short-term instruments) (a)(c) 3.6 years



4.0 years

Policies-in-force (company-wide "PIF") (a)





Personal Auto PIF 1,166



1,157

Homeowners PIF 630



600

Commercial Auto PIF 37



37















(a) Unaudited. (b) Debt to Debt plus Shareholders' Equity (Debt at face value). (c) Modified duration reflecting anticipated early calls.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES (000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Reconciliations of Comparable GAAP Measures to Operating Measures (a)























Net premiums earned $ 888,776



$ 833,959



$ 1,759,021



$ 1,642,043

Change in net unearned premiums 47,303



44,459



93,506



97,642

Net premiums written $ 936,079



$ 878,418



$ 1,852,527



$ 1,739,685

















Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 656,577



$ 605,547



$ 1,286,993



$ 1,237,781

Change in net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (16,829)



(24,915)



(28,254)



(56,482)

Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 639,748



$ 580,632



$ 1,258,739



$ 1,181,299

















Net income $ 83,250



$ 60,180



$ 219,117



$ 17,573

Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) 53,329



14,290



164,403



(44,445)

Tax on net realized investment gains (losses) (b) 11,199



3,001



34,525



(9,333)

Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax 42,130



11,289



129,878



(35,112)

Operating income $ 41,120



$ 48,891



$ 89,239



$ 52,685

















Per diluted share:













Net income $ 1.50



$ 1.09



$ 3.96



$ 0.32

Less: Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax 0.76



0.21



2.35



(0.63)

Operating income $ 0.74



$ 0.88



$ 1.61



$ 0.95

















Combined ratio







97.8 %

100.3 % Effect of estimated prior periods' loss development







(0.6) %

(3.9) % Combined ratio-accident period basis







97.2 %

96.4 %





















(a) See "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" on page 7. (b) Federal statutory rate of 21%.

Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented information within this document containing operating measures which in management's opinion provide investors with useful, industry specific information to help them evaluate, and perform meaningful comparisons of, the Company's performance, but that may not be presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to replace, and should be read in conjunction with, the GAAP financial results.

Net income is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating income. Operating income is net income excluding realized investment gains and losses, net of tax. Operating income is used by management along with the other components of net income to assess the Company's performance. Management uses operating income as an important measure to evaluate the results of the Company's insurance business. Management believes that operating income provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance as it reveals trends in the Company's insurance business that may be obscured by the effect of net realized investment gains and losses. Realized investment gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by external economic developments such as capital market conditions. Accordingly, operating income highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of the Company's core insurance business. Operating income, which is provided as supplemental information and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net income to operating income.

Net premiums earned, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net premiums written, represents the portion of premiums written that is recognized as revenue in the financial statements for the periods presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the term of the policies. Net premiums written is a statutory financial measure which represents the premiums charged on policies issued during a fiscal period less any applicable reinsurance. Net premiums written is designed to determine production levels and is meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace net premiums earned. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written.

Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses excludes the effects of changes in the loss reserve accounts. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses is provided as supplemental information and is not intended to replace incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses.

Combined ratio is the most directly comparable measure to combined ratio-accident period basis. Combined ratio-accident period basis is computed as the difference between two GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio and prior accident periods' loss development ratio. Management believes that combined ratio-accident period basis is useful to investors and it is used to reveal the trends in the Company's results of operations that may be obscured by development on prior accident periods' loss reserves. Combined ratio-accident period basis is meant as supplemental information and is not intended to replace the GAAP combined ratio. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of GAAP combined ratio to combined ratio-accident period basis.

