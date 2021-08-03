Mercury General Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today for the second quarter of 2021:

Consolidated Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,

Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

Change

2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

% (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)



























Net premiums earned (2) $ 926,820



$ 811,898



$ 114,922



14.2



$ 1,842,741



$ 1,734,471



$ 108,270



6.2

Net premiums written (1) (2) $ 957,342



$ 818,912



$ 138,430



16.9



$ 1,907,724



$ 1,773,127



$ 134,597



7.6

































Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax (3) $ 46,456



$ 125,157



$ (78,701)



(62.9)



$ 79,392



$ (73,386)



$ 152,778



NM

Net income $ 109,181



$ 228,211



$ (119,030)



(52.2)



$ 216,176



$ 89,007



$ 127,169



142.9

Net income per diluted share $ 1.97



$ 4.12



$ (2.15)



(52.2)



$ 3.90



$ 1.61



$ 2.29



142.2

































Operating income (1) $ 62,725



$ 103,054



$ (40,329)



(39.1)



$ 136,784



$ 162,393



$ (25,609)



(15.8)

Operating income per diluted share (1) $ 1.13



$ 1.86



$ (0.73)



(39.2)



$ 2.47



$ 2.93



$ (0.46)



(15.7)

Catastrophe losses net of reinsurance (4) $ 25,000



$ 12,000



$ 13,000



108.3



$ 60,000



$ 14,000



$ 46,000



328.6

Combined ratio (5) 94.9 %

88.2 %

—



6.7 pts



94.2 %

92.3 %

—



1.9 pts







NM = not meaningful



(1) These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Supplemental Schedules." (2) The Company's net premiums earned and net premiums written for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were each reduced by approximately $106 million due to premium refunds and credits to its eligible policyholders under the "Mercury Giveback" program for reduced driving and business activities following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding premium refunds and credits in the second quarter of 2020, net premiums earned and net premiums written increased 1.0% and 3.5%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from the corresponding period in 2020, and 0.1% and 1.5%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from the corresponding period in 2020. (3) Net realized investment gains (losses) before tax were $59 million and $158 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $100 million and $(93) million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The changes in fair value of the Company's investments are recorded as part of net realized investment gains or losses in its consolidated statements of operations due to the adoption of the fair value option for its investments as permitted under GAAP. (4) Catastrophe losses due to the events that occurred during the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled approximately $64 million, with no reinsurance benefits used for these losses, resulting primarily from the deep freeze and other extreme weather events in Texas and Oklahoma and winter storms in California. These losses were partially offset by favorable development of approximately $4 million on prior years' catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses due to the events that occurred during the six months ended June 30, 2020 totaled approximately $18 million, with no reinsurance benefits used for these losses, resulting primarily from extreme weather events outside of California and windstorms in California. These losses were partially offset by favorable development of approximately $4 million on prior years' catastrophe losses. (5) The Company experienced favorable development of approximately $14 million and unfavorable development of approximately $12 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and favorable development of approximately $15 million and unfavorable development of approximately $27 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The year-to-date favorable development in 2021 was primarily attributable to lower than estimated losses and loss adjustment expenses in the commercial property and private passenger automobile lines of insurance business, partially offset by unfavorable development in the commercial automobile line of insurance business. The year-to-date unfavorable development in 2020 was primarily attributable to higher than estimated losses and loss adjustment expenses in the commercial automobile, homeowners and Florida private passenger automobile lines of insurance business.

Investment Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 (000's except average annual yield)













Average invested assets at cost (1) $ 4,657,097



$ 4,220,468



$ 4,590,386



$ 4,218,721

Net investment income (2)













Before income taxes $ 30,953



$ 34,166



$ 63,232



$ 68,661

After income taxes $ 27,676



$ 30,435



$ 56,460



$ 60,968

Average annual yield on investments - after income taxes (2) 2.4 %

2.9 %

2.5 %

2.9 %





(1) Fixed maturities and short-term bonds at amortized cost; equities and other short-term investments at cost. Average invested assets at cost are based on the monthly amortized cost of the invested assets for each period. (2) Lower net investment income before and after income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the corresponding periods in 2020 resulted largely from a lower average yield on investments, partially offset by higher average invested assets. Average annual yield on investments after income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased compared to the corresponding periods in 2020, primarily due to the maturity and replacement of higher yielding investments purchased when market interest rates were higher with lower yielding investments, as a result of decreasing market interest rates.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6325 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2021.

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com .

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this report are forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the demand for the Company's insurance products, inflation and general economic conditions, including general market risks associated with the Company's investment portfolio; the accuracy and adequacy of the Company's pricing methodologies; catastrophes in the markets served by the Company; uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the possibility that actual loss experience may vary adversely from the actuarial estimates made to determine the Company's loss reserves in general; the Company's ability to obtain and the timing of the approval of premium rate changes for insurance policies issued in the states where it operates; legislation adverse to the automobile insurance industry or business generally that may be enacted in the states where the Company operates; the Company's success in managing its business in non-California states; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing and marketing efforts; the Company's ability to successfully manage its claims organization outside of California; the Company's ability to successfully allocate the resources used in the states with reduced or exited operations to its operations in other states; changes in driving patterns and loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases; court decisions and trends in litigation and health care and auto repair costs; and legal, cybersecurity, regulatory and litigation risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2021.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS (000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Net premiums earned $ 926,820



$ 811,898



$ 1,842,741



$ 1,734,471

Net investment income 30,953



34,166



63,232



68,661

Net realized investment gains (losses) 58,805



158,426



100,496



(92,894)

Other 2,197



1,353



5,402



3,915

Total revenues 1,018,775



1,005,843



2,011,871



1,714,153

Expenses:













Losses and loss adjustment expenses 657,228



495,300



1,283,572



1,146,970

Policy acquisition costs 150,984



149,706



315,414



306,240

Other operating expenses 70,927



71,103



136,485



147,660

Interest 4,235



4,268



8,577



8,523

Total expenses 883,374



720,377



1,744,048



1,609,393

Income before income taxes 135,401



285,466



267,823



104,760

Income tax expense 26,220



57,255



51,647



15,753

Net income $ 109,181



$ 228,211



$ 216,176



$ 89,007

















Basic average shares outstanding 55,371



55,358



55,366



55,358

Diluted average shares outstanding 55,376



55,358



55,375



55,358

















Basic Per Share Data













Net income $ 1.97



$ 4.12



$ 3.90



$ 1.61

Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax $ 0.84



$ 2.26



$ 1.43



$ (1.32)

















Diluted Per Share Data













Net income $ 1.97



$ 4.12



$ 3.90



$ 1.61

Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax $ 0.84



$ 2.26



$ 1.43



$ (1.32)

















Operating Ratios-GAAP Basis













Loss ratio 70.9 %

61.0 %

69.7 %

66.1 % Expense ratio 23.9 %

27.2 %

24.5 %

26.2 % Combined ratio (a) 94.9 %

88.2 %

94.2 %

92.3 %





(a) Combined ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2021 does not sum due to rounding.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS AND OTHER INFORMATION (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Investments, at fair value:





Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost $3,595,994; $3,388,418) $ 3,761,777



$ 3,549,810

Equity securities (cost $694,913; $695,150) 870,556



803,851

Short-term investments (cost $409,400; $376,547) 408,471



375,609

Total investments 5,040,804



4,729,270

Cash 378,615



348,479

Receivables:





Premiums 621,704



599,070

Allowance for credit losses on premiums receivable (6,000)



(10,000)

Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 615,704



589,070

Accrued investment income 40,760



42,985

Other 10,309



10,730

Total receivables 666,773



642,785

Reinsurance recoverables 52,705



48,579

Allowance for credit losses on reinsurance recoverables —



(91)

Reinsurance recoverables, net of allowance for credit losses 52,705



48,488

Deferred policy acquisition costs 250,823



246,994

Fixed assets, net 181,969



178,923

Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,896



40,554

Current income taxes 623



—

Goodwill 42,796



42,796

Other intangible assets, net 10,789



11,322

Other assets 34,155



38,635

Total assets $ 6,696,948



$ 6,328,246

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 2,091,015



$ 1,991,304

Unearned premiums 1,471,124



1,405,873

Notes payable 372,732



372,532

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 195,973



194,421

Operating lease liabilities 39,874



43,825

Current income taxes —



10,426

Deferred income taxes 52,616



41,132

Other liabilities 294,983



236,136

Shareholders' equity 2,178,631



2,032,597

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,696,948



$ 6,328,246









OTHER INFORMATION





Common stock shares outstanding 55,371



55,358

Book value per share $ 39.35



$ 36.72

Statutory surplus (a) $1.90 billion



$1.77 billion

Net premiums written to surplus ratio (a) 1.98



2.04

Debt to total capital ratio (b) 14.7 %

15.6 % Portfolio duration (including all short-term instruments) (a) (c) 2.9 years



3.0 years

Policies-in-force (company-wide "PIF") (a)





Personal Auto PIF 1,105



1,116

Homeowners PIF 686



671

Commercial Auto PIF 39



38







(a) Unaudited. (b) Debt to Debt plus Shareholders' Equity (Debt at face value). (c) Modified duration reflecting anticipated early calls.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES













(000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Reconciliations of Comparable GAAP Measures to Operating Measures (a)























Net premiums earned $ 926,820



$ 811,898



$ 1,842,741



$ 1,734,471

Change in net unearned premiums 30,522



7,014



64,983



38,656

Net premiums written $ 957,342



$ 818,912



$ 1,907,724



$ 1,773,127

















Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 657,228



$ 495,300



$ 1,283,572



$ 1,146,970

Change in net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (52,601)



13,271



(101,975)



29,696

Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 604,627



$ 508,571



$ 1,181,597



$ 1,176,666

















Net income $ 109,181



$ 228,211



$ 216,176



$ 89,007

Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) 58,805



158,426



100,496



(92,894)

Tax on net realized investment gains (losses) (b) 12,349



33,269



21,104



(19,508)

Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax 46,456



125,157



79,392



(73,386)

Operating income $ 62,725



$ 103,054



$ 136,784



$ 162,393

















Per diluted share:













Net income $ 1.97



$ 4.12



$ 3.90



$ 1.61

Less: Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax 0.84



2.26



1.43



(1.32)

Operating income $ 1.13



$ 1.86



$ 2.47



$ 2.93

















Combined ratio







94.2 %

92.3 % Effect of estimated prior periods' loss development







0.8 %

(1.6) % Combined ratio-accident period basis







95.0 %

90.7 %





(a) See "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" on page 7. (b) Federal statutory rate of 21%.

Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented information within this document containing operating measures which in management's opinion provide investors with useful, industry specific information to help them evaluate, and perform meaningful comparisons of, the Company's performance, but that may not be presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to replace, and should be read in conjunction with, the GAAP financial results.

Net income is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating income. Operating income is net income excluding realized investment gains and losses, net of tax. Operating income is used by management along with the other components of net income to assess the Company's performance. Management uses operating income as an important measure to evaluate the results of the Company's insurance business. Management believes that operating income provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance as it reveals trends in the Company's insurance business that may be obscured by the effect of net realized investment gains and losses. Realized investment gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by external economic developments such as capital market conditions. Accordingly, operating income highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of the Company's core insurance business. Operating income, which is provided as supplemental information and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net income to operating income.

Net premiums earned, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net premiums written, represents the portion of premiums written that is recognized as revenue in the financial statements for the periods presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the term of the policies. Net premiums written is a statutory financial measure which represents the premiums charged on policies issued during a fiscal period less any applicable reinsurance. Net premiums written is designed to determine production levels and is meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace net premiums earned. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written.

Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses excludes the effects of changes in the loss reserve accounts. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses is provided as supplemental information and is not intended to replace incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses.

Combined ratio is the most directly comparable measure to combined ratio-accident period basis. Combined ratio-accident period basis is computed as the difference between two GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio and prior accident periods' loss development ratio. Management believes that combined ratio-accident period basis is useful to investors and it is used to reveal the trends in the Company's results of operations that may be obscured by development on prior accident periods' loss reserves. Combined ratio-accident period basis is meant as supplemental information and is not intended to replace the GAAP combined ratio. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of GAAP combined ratio to combined ratio-accident period basis.

SOURCE Mercury General Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mercuryinsurance.com

