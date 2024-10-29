Mercury General Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today for the third quarter of 2024:

Consolidated Highlights



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Change

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Change

2024

2023

$

%

2024

2023

$

% (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)





























Net premiums earned $ 1,320,652

$ 1,090,311

$ 230,341

21.1

$ 3,723,355

$ 3,129,483

$ 593,872

19.0 Net premiums written (1) $ 1,422,933

$ 1,206,503

$ 216,430

17.9

$ 4,063,377

$ 3,332,049

$ 731,328

21.9































Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax (2) $ 90,412

$ (71,101)

$ 161,513

NM

$ 122,873

$ (48,010)

$ 170,883

NM Net income (loss) (3) $ 230,856

$ (8,227)

$ 239,083

NM

$ 366,886

$ (95,058)

$ 461,944

NM Net income (loss) per diluted share (3) $ 4.17

$ (0.15)

$ 4.32

NM

$ 6.63

$ (1.72)

$ 8.35

NM































Operating income (loss) (1) (3) $ 140,444

$ 62,874

$ 77,570

123.4

$ 244,013

$ (47,048)

$ 291,061

NM Operating income (loss) per diluted share (1) (3) $ 2.54

$ 1.14

$ 1.40

122.8

$ 4.41

$ (0.85)

$ 5.26

NM Catastrophe losses net of reinsurance (4) $ 39,000

$ 33,000

$ 6,000

18.2

$ 236,000

$ 223,000

$ 13,000

5.8 Combined ratio (5) 93.6 %

98.6 %

—

(5.0) pts

97.6 %

107.9 %

—

(10.3) pts







NM = Not Meaningful



(1) These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Supplemental Schedules." (2) Net realized investment gains (losses) before tax were $114 million and $(90) million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $156 million and $(61) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The changes in fair value of the Company's investments are recorded as part of net realized investment gains or losses in its consolidated statements of operations due to the adoption of the fair value option for its investments as permitted under GAAP. (3) Included in net income and operating income are approximately $20 million and $14 million ($16 million and $11 million, net of tax) of net realized gains from the sales and held-for-sale classifications of office buildings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and approximately $6 million ($5 million, net of tax) of net realized gains from the sales of office buildings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. These before-tax net realized gains are included in other revenues in the Company's "Summary of Operating Results" on page 4. (4) The majority of 2024 catastrophe losses resulted from tornadoes, hailstorms and convective storms in Texas and Oklahoma, winter storms and rainstorms in California, and the impact of Hurricane Helene in Florida and Georgia. The majority of 2023 catastrophe losses resulted from winter storms and rainstorms in California, Texas and Oklahoma, and the impact of Hurricane Hilary in California. The Company experienced unfavorable development of approximately $7 million and favorable development of approximately $4 million on prior years' catastrophe losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (5) The Company experienced unfavorable development of approximately $8 million and favorable development of approximately $12 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and unfavorable development of approximately $16 million and favorable development of approximately $32 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The year-to-date unfavorable development in 2024 was primarily attributable to higher than estimated losses and loss adjustment expenses in the commercial automobile and commercial property lines of insurance business and catastrophe losses, partially offset by favorable development in the private passenger automobile and homeowners lines of insurance business. The year-to-date favorable development in 2023 was primarily attributable to lower than estimated losses and loss adjustment expenses in the private passenger automobile and homeowners lines of insurance business, partially offset by unfavorable development in the commercial property line of insurance business.

Investment Results



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 (000's except average annual yield)













Average invested assets at cost (1) $ 5,795,086

$ 5,106,049

$ 5,571,831

$ 5,060,778 Net investment income (2) (3)













Before income taxes $ 72,738

$ 60,965

$ 206,726

$ 171,287 After income taxes $ 61,114

$ 51,958

$ 173,928

$ 146,571 Average annual yield on investments (2) (3)













Before income taxes 4.6 %

4.4 %

4.5 %

4.3 % After income taxes 3.9 %

3.8 %

3.8 %

3.7 %





(1) Fixed maturities and short-term bonds at amortized cost; equities and other short-term investments at cost. Average invested assets at cost are based on the monthly amortized cost of the invested assets excluding cash for each period. (2) Net investment income includes interest income earned on cash of approximately $6.8 million and $5.1 million ($5.3 million and $4.0 million after tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and approximately $18.6 million and $9.6 million ($14.7 million and $7.6 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Average annual yield on investments does not include interest income earned on cash. (3) Higher net investment income before and after income taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the corresponding periods in 2023 resulted largely from higher average yield combined with higher average invested assets and cash. Average annual yield on investments before and after income taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased compared to the corresponding periods in 2023, primarily due to the maturity and replacement of lower yielding investments purchased when market interest rates were lower with higher yielding investments.

On October 9, 2024, Hurricane Milton made landfall south of Tampa, Florida. The Company writes only automobile insurance in Florida, which accounts for approximately 3% of its companywide direct premiums written; therefore, the losses from Hurricane Milton are not expected to have a significant impact on the results of operations of the Company. Although the current loss estimates may change in the future, based on claims reported to date and expected to be reported, the Company estimates that the total catastrophe losses from Hurricane Milton will be $5 million or less, which will be recorded as losses for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3175 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 26, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 12, 2024.

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers and direct-to-consumer sales in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com .

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this report are forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the demand for the Company's insurance products, inflation and general economic conditions, including general market risks associated with the Company's investment portfolio; the accuracy and adequacy of the Company's pricing methodologies; catastrophes in the markets served by the Company; uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the possibility that actual loss experience may vary adversely from the actuarial estimates made to determine the Company's loss reserves in general; the Company's ability to obtain and the timing of the approval of premium rate changes for insurance policies issued in the states where it operates; legislation adverse to the automobile insurance industry or business generally that may be enacted in the states where the Company operates; the Company's success in managing its business in non-California states; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing and marketing efforts; the Company's ability to successfully allocate the resources used in the states with reduced or exited operations to its operations in other states; changes in driving patterns and loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases; court decisions and trends in litigation and health care and auto repair costs; and legal, cybersecurity, regulatory and litigation risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2024.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS (000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Net premiums earned $ 1,320,652

$ 1,090,311

$ 3,723,355

$ 3,129,483 Net investment income 72,738

60,965

206,726

171,287 Net realized investment gains (losses) 114,446

(90,001)

155,536

(60,772) Other 22,538

3,917

23,837

15,000 Total revenues 1,530,374

1,065,192

4,109,454

3,254,998 Expenses:













Losses and loss adjustment expenses 918,439

823,742

2,759,117

2,651,081 Policy acquisition costs 230,293

181,569

630,016

518,813 Other operating expenses 86,861

69,192

245,651

207,223 Interest 7,717

5,918

23,288

16,398 Total expenses 1,243,310

1,080,421

3,658,072

3,393,515 Income (loss) before income taxes 287,064

(15,229)

451,382

(138,517) Income tax expense (benefit) 56,208

(7,002)

84,496

(43,459) Net income (loss) $ 230,856

$ (8,227)

$ 366,886

$ (95,058)















Basic average shares outstanding 55,371

55,371

55,371

55,371 Diluted average shares outstanding 55,376

55,371

55,374

55,371















Basic Per Share Data













Net income (loss) $ 4.17

$ (0.15)

$ 6.63

$ (1.72) Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax $ 1.63

$ (1.28)

$ 2.22

$ (0.87)















Diluted Per Share Data













Net income (loss) $ 4.17

$ (0.15)

$ 6.63

$ (1.72) Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax $ 1.63

$ (1.28)

$ 2.22

$ (0.87)















Operating Ratios-GAAP Basis













Loss ratio 69.5 %

75.6 %

74.1 %

84.7 % Expense ratio 24.0 %

23.0 %

23.5 %

23.2 % Combined ratio (a) 93.6 %

98.6 %

97.6 %

107.9 %





(a) Combined ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2024 does not sum due to rounding.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS AND OTHER INFORMATION (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Investments, at fair value:





Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost $4,882,324; $4,394,983) $ 4,858,840

$ 4,319,336 Equity securities (cost $755,443; $654,939) 870,837

730,693 Short-term investments (cost $289,616; $179,375) 288,704

178,491 Total investments 6,018,381

5,228,520 Cash 616,275

550,903 Receivables:





Premiums 731,379

607,025 Allowance for credit losses on premiums receivable (6,100)

(5,300) Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 725,279

601,725 Accrued investment income 65,118

59,128 Other 57,862

25,603 Total receivables 848,259

686,456 Reinsurance recoverables (net of allowance for credit losses $4; $12) 28,019

31,947 Deferred policy acquisition costs 341,406

293,844 Fixed assets, net 135,919

151,183 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,947

14,406 Current income taxes —

4,081 Deferred income taxes 20,905

33,013 Goodwill 42,796

42,796 Other intangible assets, net 7,906

8,333 Other assets 79,135

57,915 Total assets $ 8,152,948

$ 7,103,397 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 3,073,690

$ 2,785,702 Unearned premiums 2,076,910

1,735,660 Notes payable 574,028

573,729 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 231,519

175,219 Operating lease liabilities 14,055

14,231 Current income taxes 24,394

— Other liabilities 296,062

270,711 Shareholders' equity 1,862,290

1,548,145 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,152,948

$ 7,103,397







OTHER INFORMATION





Common stock shares outstanding 55,371

55,371 Book value per share $ 33.63

$ 27.96 Statutory surplus (a) $1.88 billion

$1.67 billion Net premiums written to surplus ratio (a) 2.76

2.68 Debt to total capital ratio (b) 23.6 %

27.1 % Portfolio duration (including all short-term instruments) (a) (c) 3.0 years

3.0 years Policies-in-force (company-wide "PIF") (a)





Personal Auto PIF 1,016

1,032 Homeowners PIF 829

760 Commercial Auto PIF 40

42





(a) Unaudited. (b) Debt to Debt plus Shareholders' Equity (Debt at face value). (c) Modified duration reflecting anticipated early calls.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES (000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Reconciliations of Comparable GAAP Measures to Operating Measures (a)























Net premiums earned $ 1,320,652

$ 1,090,311

$ 3,723,355

$ 3,129,483 Change in net unearned premiums 102,281

116,192

340,022

202,566 Net premiums written $ 1,422,933

$ 1,206,503

$ 4,063,377

$ 3,332,049















Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 918,439

$ 823,742

$ 2,759,117

$ 2,651,081 Change in net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (97,365)

(4,865)

(290,003)

(137,618) Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 821,074

$ 818,877

$ 2,469,114

$ 2,513,463















Net income (loss) $ 230,856

$ (8,227)

$ 366,886

$ (95,058) Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) 114,446

(90,001)

155,536

(60,772) Tax on net realized investment gains (losses)(b) 24,034

(18,900)

32,663

(12,762) Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax 90,412

(71,101)

122,873

(48,010) Operating income (loss) $ 140,444

$ 62,874

$ 244,013

$ (47,048)















Per diluted share:













Net income (loss) $ 4.17

$ (0.15)

$ 6.63

$ (1.72) Less: Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax 1.63

(1.28)

2.22

(0.87) Operating income (loss)(c) $ 2.54

$ 1.14

$ 4.41

$ (0.85)















Combined ratio







97.6 %

107.9 % Effect of estimated prior periods' loss development







(0.4) %

1.0 % Combined ratio-accident period basis







97.2 %

108.9 %





(a) See "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" on page 7. (b) Based on federal statutory rate of 21%. (c) Operating Income per Diluted Share for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Does Not Sum Due to Rounding.

Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented information within this document containing operating measures which in management's opinion provide investors with useful, industry specific information to help them evaluate, and perform meaningful comparisons of, the Company's performance, but that may not be presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to replace, and should be read in conjunction with, the GAAP financial results.

Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating income (loss). Operating income (loss) is net income (loss) excluding realized investment gains and losses, net of tax. Operating income (loss) is used by management along with the other components of net income (loss) to assess the Company's performance. Management uses operating income (loss) as an important measure to evaluate the results of the Company's insurance business. Management believes that operating income (loss) provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance as it reveals trends in the Company's insurance business that may be obscured by the effect of net realized investment gains and losses. Realized investment gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by external economic developments such as capital market conditions. Accordingly, operating income (loss) highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of the Company's core insurance business. Operating income (loss), which is provided as supplemental information and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to operating income (loss).

Net premiums earned, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net premiums written, represents the portion of premiums written that is recognized as revenue in the financial statements for the periods presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the term of the policies. Net premiums written is a statutory financial measure which represents the premiums charged on policies issued during a fiscal period less any applicable reinsurance. Net premiums written is designed to determine production levels and is meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace net premiums earned. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written.

Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses excludes the effects of changes in the loss reserve accounts. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses is provided as supplemental information and is not intended to replace incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses.

Combined ratio is the most directly comparable measure to combined ratio-accident period basis. Combined ratio-accident period basis is computed as the difference between two GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio and prior accident periods' loss development ratio. Management believes that combined ratio-accident period basis is useful to investors and it is used to reveal the trends in the Company's results of operations that may be obscured by development on prior accident periods' loss reserves. Combined ratio-accident period basis is meant as supplemental information and is not intended to replace the GAAP combined ratio. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of GAAP combined ratio to combined ratio-accident period basis.

