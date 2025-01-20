Mercury General Corporation Provides Additional Information Regarding Recent Wildfires in Southern California and Its Reinsurance Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (the "Company" or "Mercury") is providing more information about the recent Southern California Wildfires, known as the Palisades and Eaton fires (collectively, the "Wildfires"), and the Company's reinsurance program.

Most of the affected areas are closed due to ongoing hazardous conditions. The Company has received many claims and is using aerial images to assist in determining whether properties are total losses. Claims continue to be reported, and Mercury has mobilized our catastrophe loss team, assisting our customers with their claims and replacement housing. As of the date of this press release, Mercury has already paid $80 million to policyholders primarily for living expenses and housing contents, and has started to pay out dwelling claims at the Coverage A limit for verified total losses. The Company has sufficient liquidity to meet the increased levels of payments.

The Company's catastrophe reinsurance treaty allows for the combining of events that occur within a 150-mile radius as a single occurrence. Additionally, if each individual event is classified as its own catastrophic event by the Property Claims Service ("PCS"), a unit of the Insurance Services Office, each event can be considered a separate occurrence. In the case of the Palisades and Eaton wildfires, the PCS has designated each as a separate event.

The Company has not yet determined if it will consider the Wildfires as two separate events. As more information becomes available to the Company, including regarding any subrogation potential, the Company will evaluate whether it will consider the Wildfires as two separate events. Under a two-event scenario, the Company may elect to use reinsurance limits of up to $1,290 million for the first event and reinstated limits up to $1,238 million for the second event. In this scenario, the Company would be responsible for the first and second event retentions of $150 million each, and up to a $101 million reinstatement premium for total retention and reinstatement premiums of $401 million. In addition, the Company would have co-participation up to $52 million for losses in excess of $650 million on the second event.

The Company may seek to acquire additional reinsurance if reinstated limits are used by the second event, for the stub period ending on June 30, 2025, the expiration date of the current contract.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers and direct-to-consumer sales in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com .

