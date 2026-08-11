Mercury Gives Oklahoma Homeowners More Ways to Save and Strengthen Their Homes Against Hail and Wildfire

New enhanced homeowners insurance product offers an estimated average savings of $420 for hail-resistant roofing, an option to upgrade to a stronger roof after a covered loss, and new wildfire mitigation discounts

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has launched a new enhanced homeowners insurance product that gives Oklahoma homeowners more ways to lower their insurance costs, strengthen their properties against severe weather, and choose coverage that better fits their homes.

The enhancements can provide qualifying homeowners with:

Estimated average savings of $420, or 12.4%, for eligible hail-resistant roofing.

for eligible hail-resistant roofing. Estimated average savings of $290, or 8.5%, for homes meeting qualifying FORTIFIED* standards.

for homes meeting qualifying FORTIFIED* standards. Optional coverage that helps eligible customers upgrade to a stronger hail-resistant roof following a covered loss requiring full roof replacement.

New discounts available for qualifying wildfire mitigation measures.

More flexibility to tailor coverage to their property and individual needs.

"Oklahoma homeowners should not have to choose between preparing their homes and protecting their budgets," said Jeff Schroeder, Chief Product Officer at Mercury Insurance. "These enhancements are designed to deliver real value when customers strengthen their properties, while giving them more control over the coverage they purchase and how they recover after severe weather."

Save with a stronger roof and potentially rebuild with one

Mercury's enhanced product provides two distinct benefits for homeowners with hail-resistant roofs: an opportunity to save before a loss and an option to rebuild with stronger materials after one.

The updated Hail Resistant Roof Discount rewards qualifying homeowners whose roofs use eligible impact-resistant materials. Customers receive an estimated average savings of $420, or 12.4%, depending on their home, policy and individual rating factors.

Mercury has also introduced Hail Resistant Roof Upgrade Coverage, an optional coverage that helps eligible homeowners replace their existing roof with qualifying Class 4 impact-resistant shingles or eligible Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)-recognized shingles when a covered loss requires full roof replacement.

Once the upgraded roof is installed and verified, the home may also qualify for Mercury's Hail Resistant Roof Discount, giving customers an opportunity to emerge from a covered loss with a stronger roof and potential future insurance savings.

Rewarding homes built for severe weather

Mercury has also updated its FORTIFIED Home Discount for homes constructed or upgraded to qualifying FORTIFIED standards developed by the IBHS.

Mercury's new homeowners insurance product saves eligible customers an average of $290, but those savings will vary because it's equal to 8.5% of the premium. The discount recognizes homeowners who have already invested in improvements designed to help roofs and homes withstand severe wind and weather.

Turning wildfire preparation into insurance savings

Oklahoma homeowners who take steps to reduce wildfire risk may now qualify for additional savings through three discount opportunities:

Wildfire Mitigation Discount Property Level – IBHS Wildfire Prepared Home or Mercury Wildfire Mitigation Discount

Wildfire Mitigation Discount Community Level

Fire Resistive Construction Type Discount

The discounts recognize qualifying measures such as home hardening, defensible space, participation in community mitigation programs, and fire-resistive construction. Eligible homeowners may receive a discount of 30% on the wildfire peril portion of their premium through qualifying property-level wildfire mitigation measures.

"Homeowners are already investing time and money to protect their properties," Schroeder said. "We want those efforts to be recognized. When a customer strengthens a roof, creates defensible space or makes other meaningful mitigation improvements, that work can reduce risk and should have the potential to reduce insurance costs as well."

More coverage choice for Oklahoma homeowners

The updated Mercury homeowners product also includes:

New optional Cosmetic Exterior Surfacing Coverage for eligible cosmetic wind and hail damage.

for eligible cosmetic wind and hail damage. Greater flexibility in selecting Coverage B, C, and D limits.

Broader eligibility for certain homeowners.

More precise pricing that better reflects the characteristics, condition and protection features of an individual property.

The enhanced product for new Oklahoma homeowners policies is available now. Oklahoma homeowners can contact an independent Mercury Insurance agent to explore available coverage options, determine which discounts for which they may qualify, and receive a personalized quote.

*FORTIFIED® is a registered trademark of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS). The FORTIFIED Home™ program establishes voluntary construction and reroofing standards designed to help homes better withstand severe weather.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from AM Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information, visit MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance