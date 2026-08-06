Mercury Insurance Reveals the 10 Most Affordable New Electric and Hybrid Vehicles to Insure for 2026

Hybrids dominate this year's rankings as drivers embrace more electrified choices

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers shopping for electric and hybrid vehicles have more choices than ever before. Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) today released its annual ranking of the 10 most affordable new 2026 model year electric and hybrid vehicles to insure, helping buyers better understand one of the ongoing costs of vehicle ownership.

The 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is Mercury Insurance’s Most Affordable Hybrid/EV to insure for 2026. Photo courtesy of Hyundai America.

"Electric vehicles have become increasingly mainstream," said Chong Gao, Director of R&D for Mercury Insurance. "Understanding insurance costs before making a purchase can help drivers choose the vehicle that best fits both their transportation needs and their budget."

Mercury Insurance's 10 Most Affordable New Electric and Hybrid Vehicles to Insure

Rank Vehicle 1 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid 2 Chevrolet Blazer EV 3 Kia Sportage Hybrid 4 Ford Escape Hybrid 5 Honda CR-V Hybrid 6 Kia Sorento Hybrid 7 Toyota Sienna Hybrid 8 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 9 Chevrolet Equinox EV 10 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

This year's rankings reflect today's evolving automotive market, where many consumers are choosing hybrids as a practical step toward vehicle electrification while fully electric models continue to grow in popularity.

Insurance costs for electrified vehicles are influenced by many of the same factors as conventional vehicles, including repair costs, replacement parts, safety technology and historical claims.

"Insurance should be considered alongside charging capability, driving range and fuel savings when evaluating an electrified vehicle," Gao said.

Methodology

Mercury Insurance's Research & Development team analyzed insurance costs for new 2025-2027 model year hybrids and EVs. Rankings are based on Mercury's internal insurance analysis. Individual premiums vary based on driver profile, location, coverage selections and other underwriting factors.

To view past press releases about affordability, visit the Mercury Insurance Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance