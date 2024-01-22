Mercury Ground Support Elevates Unloading Operations for Skydweller Aero's Revolutionary Solar-Powered Aircraft at Stennis International Airport

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. , Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Ground Support, a distinguished leader in ground support equipment solutions, played a pivotal role in the seamless unloading of the disassembled Skydweller Aero—a revolutionary solar-powered perpetual motion uncrewed aircraft. Employing three new JBT 30i Cargo loaders, the equipment facilitated the unloading process as the aircraft arrived from Spain at Stennis International Airport in Kiln, Mississippi, with the assistance of CargoLux 747.

The disassembled Skydweller Aero, celebrated for its groundbreaking solar-powered perpetual motion technology, landed at Stennis International Airport on Saturday, January 12, 2023, for further assembly and testing. Mercury Ground Support's state-of-the-art ground support equipment played a pivotal role in meticulous unloading procedures, facilitating the seamless transfer of components from the CargoLux 747 to the airport facilities.

Mercury's highly skilled technicians were present throughout the operation, providing expert support to ensure the flawless operation of the cargo loaders and promptly addressing any issues that arose during the unloading procedures.

"Mercury GSE are a force multiplier. Their ability to adapt, integrate and work in a new team was superb.", said David Tyler, Operations Director Skydweller Stennis. "Their professionalism from the onset, and the way they make you feel like their most important customer is second to none. Without their tremendous support the unload would not have been as efficient as it was. Also, their kit is amazing! We thank everyone for all their support."

In addition to Mercury GSE's role in supplying the ground support equipment, Alliance Ground International, a distinguished player in the ground handling services industry, managed the on-the-ground handling services. This ensured a seamless transition for the disassembled components of the Skydweller Aero from the CargoLux 747 to the airport facilities.

"We are thrilled to have been part of this milestone project with Skydweller Aero," said Jason Gendron, CEO at Mercury Ground Support. "Our commitment to providing cutting-edge ground support solutions aligns perfectly with the innovative spirit of Skydweller Aero. The successful unloading of the solar-powered aircraft underscores our dedication to excellence in every aspect of ground support operations."

This collaboration exemplifies Mercury Ground Support's unwavering dedication to contributing to the success of groundbreaking aerospace projects. Leveraging their expertise and advanced equipment, the company continues to play a vital role in enhancing the efficiency and reliability of air transport operations.

About Mercury Ground Support:

Mercury Ground Support is a leading provider of ground support equipment solutions, offering a comprehensive range of reliable and efficient equipment for the aerospace industry. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Mercury Ground Support plays a crucial role in supporting the success of aerospace projects worldwide.

