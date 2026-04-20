Mercury GSE Announces Eric Davis as Vice President of Operations

Former Oshkosh AeroTech leader joins to scale nationwide operations and strengthen industry-leading service platform

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury GSE, a leading provider of ground support equipment (GSE) rental, leasing, and full-service fleet management solutions across North America, today announced the appointment of Eric Davis as Vice President of Operations, reinforcing the company's position as the industry leader in service-backed GSE solutions.

Davis brings more than 28 years of experience in the aviation ground support equipment industry, with deep expertise across global aftermarket operations, service strategy, and large-scale operational leadership. He has a proven track record of improving fleet performance, enhancing customer support delivery, and building high-performing service organizations across complex, multi-location environments.

Prior to joining Mercury GSE, Davis served as Director of Global Customer Care at Oshkosh AeroTech, where he led a team of nearly 80 professionals across multiple international locations. In that role, he supported a global installed base of more than 25,000 GSE units, overseeing service delivery, parts support, and customer experience initiatives for airlines, cargo operators, and ground handlers worldwide.

In his new role, Davis will lead operational strategy and execution across Mercury GSE's established North American platform, with responsibility for service delivery, fleet performance, and the continued expansion of the company's nationwide support infrastructure. He will work closely with the broader operations leadership team to expand field service capabilities, standardize processes, and further enhance Mercury's response times and uptime performance.

"Eric brings a level of operational leadership and global perspective that will immediately strengthen our ability to support customers at scale. This is not about building a platform—we've already built it. Eric's focus is accelerating performance across an established national operation and continuing to raise the standard for service, reliability, and uptime in our industry."



— Bob Travis, President, Mercury GSE

"Eric is a proven operator with deep industry credibility and a track record of building strong, customer-focused service teams. As we continue to grow, his leadership will be critical in strengthening our operational foundation and ensuring we continue our reputation for delivering consistent expeditious high-quality support to our customers across every market we serve."



— Jason Gendron, Chief Executive Officer, Mercury GSE

His appointment underscores Mercury GSE's continued investment in operational excellence and its commitment to delivering high-performance GSE solutions backed by preventative maintenance programs, 24/7 breakdown support, and a fully integrated national service network.

Davis joins recent executive hires, Karla Harrington as Vice President of Leasing and Joe Davis as Vice President of Customer Experience, reinforcing Mercury GSE's continued investment in leadership and operational scale.

The Mercury GSE team will be on-site at MRO Americas in Orlando, April 21–23, 2026, where attendees are invited to connect with the Mercury team at booth 3903.

About Mercury GSE

Mercury GSE is a leading North American provider of ground support equipment (GSE) rental, leasing, and full-service fleet management solutions, supporting airlines, cargo operators, ground handlers, FBOs, and MRO providers across one of the world's most demanding aviation markets.

Unlike capital-driven leasing platforms focused primarily on financing, Mercury GSE delivers a fully integrated operating solution centered on equipment uptime and operational performance. The company's model combines a modern, diversified fleet with 24/7 breakdown support, preventative maintenance programs, rapid-response field service, and a growing nationwide service network.

With decades of operating experience and an established footprint across North America, Mercury GSE enables customers to reduce downtime, improve operational efficiency, and maintain consistent service levels in high-throughput airport environments. Its technology-enabled platform, including telematics and remote diagnostics, provides real-time visibility and proactive fleet management—ensuring equipment is not only available, but performing when and where it is needed most.

Media Contact

Paul Kersh

Director of Marketing & Communications

Mercury GSE

Office: (866) 694-7326

Mobile: (562) 783-8079

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.mercurygse.com

SOURCE Mercury GSE