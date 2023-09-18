Mercury GSE Announces Large Scale Brand Initiative

The brand update reflects Mercury GSE's delivery of premium service and unrivaled support.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury GSE, a leading supplier of ground support equipment, today announced that the company has launched its new brand initiative.

This effort stems from the company's need to elevate its branding to match its mission. The brand update reflects Mercury GSE's promise to deliver premium service and unrivaled support to its partners and customers around the world. It includes a new visual identity and message positioning that encompasses its website, www.MercuryGSE.com , as well as all its equipment and facilities.

A Mercury Ground Support Equipment JBT JET AIRE M-60 Air Conditioner/Heating unit prepared for delivery. A Mercury Ground Support Equipment technician affixing the company's new logo decal on a JBT M-60 Air Conditioner/Heating Unit at Mercury's Saginaw, TX facility. A Mercury Ground Support Equipment JBT Commander 15 Cargo Loader at IAH Airport in Houston, TX.

"Mercury GSE has been an innovative company for over eighty years. We're proud to supply the newest fleets and fastest support in the industry," said Jason Gendron, CEO of Mercury GSE. "Inspired by our heritage and driven by our vision for the future, this rebranding is a reflection of our unwavering dedication to excellence. The new brand reflects our unchanging commitment to delivering premium service, unrivaled support, and differentiated value that meets the evolving demands of the industry."

The Craftsman Agency, Mercury GSE's agency of record, is the creative shop behind the brand transformation.

"As the creative team working on Mercury GSE's rebrand, we are thrilled to celebrate this pivotal moment," said Gina Michnowicz from The Craftsman Agency, "While this new identity elevates the company's brand while highlighting its leadership in the industry, it's also a testament to its constant drive to surpass expectations. We are honored to have been chosen as Mercury GSE's creative partner for this transformation and look forward to supporting the company's continued growth."

The new branding includes a bold new wingtip logo, striking color palette, and modern typography that convey strength and reliability while emphasizing forward movement and speed. This rebranding, which highlights Mercury GSE's mission to deliver premium service and unrivaled support, has already been rolled out on the company's site and on the tarmac, and the new look was featured last week at the Air Carriers Purchasing Conference (ACPC) in New York. Mercury GSE will also be exhibiting at booth 547 in Las Vegas at the International GSE Expo September 26th-28th.

About Mercury GSE

At Mercury GSE, we understand the critical role that ground support equipment plays in the industry. As such, we have made it our mission to provide exceptional services and high-performance equipment that meets the specific needs of our clients. Our full-service offering of short-term rentals, leasing, sales, and maintenance provide customers with a range of flexible options. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is unwavering, and our highly skilled and dedicated team works tirelessly to ensure that every piece of equipment in our fleet functions at peak performance levels, delivering reliable and consistent results. All these factors make Mercury GSE a leader in the industry and a trusted partner for clients in need of reliable ground support equipment. Learn more at www.MercuryGSE.com .

About The Craftsman Agency

The Craftsman Agency is a creative shop that puts craftsmanship at the heart of our projects. Our team brings the focus that comes from experience, the zeal that comes from passion. By partnering with imaginative brands, we've been able to create magical moments that stand the test of time—whether we're working on a new brand identity, an experiential activation, or a social campaign. Bold storytelling that crosses physical and digital boundaries to leave lasting impressions is our sweet spot. And it's all brilliantly executed. To learn more, visit www.TheCraftsmanAgency.com .

