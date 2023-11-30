Mercury GSE Elevates Ground Support for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Conference in San Francisco

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Ground Support Equipment (GSE), a leading provider of high-quality ground support equipment, played a pivotal role in supporting the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Conference which was held last week in San Francisco. This prestigious event welcomed world leaders and Mercury GSE provided essential ground support equipment at San Francisco International Airport to ensure the seamless operation of ground services.

A Mercury GSE JBT Pushback Tractor and TLD Ground Power Unit, servicing an Air China Cargo 747, on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in support of the APEC Conference.
Multiple government aircraft being serviced by Alliance Ground International utilizing ground support equipment supplied by Mercury GSE, on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in support of the APEC Conference.
A Japanese government airplane being serviced by Alliance Ground International using Mercury GSE ground support equipment, including Stinar service vehicles, on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in support of the APEC Conference.
The APEC Conference is known for its significance in fostering economic cooperation, trade, and diplomacy among the Asia-Pacific region's member economies. Given the high-profile nature of the event, the supply of reliable, state-of-the-art ground support equipment was critical to its success.

Mercury GSE supplied Alliance Ground International, a leading ground handling service provider, with a comprehensive range of ground support equipment, including cargo loaders, pushback tractors, and GPU's (Ground Power Units) that met the exacting standards required for the APEC Conference.

Key Highlights of Mercury GSE's Contribution:

High-Performance Cargo Loaders: Mercury GSE's cargo loaders were instrumental in handling the transportation of goods and materials for the event, ensuring the efficient loading, and unloading of cargo aircraft.

Reliable Pushback Tractors: The pushback tractors provided by Mercury GSE facilitated the safe and precise maneuvering of aircraft on the tarmac, enhancing ground handling efficiency.

Powerful Ground Power Units: Mercury GSE's GPU's delivered a steady and uninterrupted power supply to parked aircraft, ensuring that they remained fully operational throughout the conference.

Stinar Lavatory Service Trucks and Potable Water Trucks: Stinar has a long-standing reputation for delivering reliable and durable ground support equipment. Our new trucks are no exception, designed to withstand the rigors of daily use in the aviation industry.

Seamless Event Support: Mercury GSE's equipment, backed by a dedicated support team, contributed to the event's smooth operation, meeting the high standards of safety and performance required for a gathering of such international significance.

"We are extremely proud to have played a vital role in the success of the APEC Conference at San Francisco International Airport," said Jason Gendron, CEO at Mercury GSE. "Our commitment to innovation, reliability, and safety was on full display, and we are thrilled to have supported this gathering of world leaders."

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Conference is a forum of great significance for fostering economic cooperation and diplomatic ties in the Pacific region. Mercury GSE is honored to have been part of this historic event.

For more information about Mercury Ground Support Equipment and its role in supporting the APEC Conference, please visit mercurygse.com or contact [email protected] or 1.866.204-3004.

About Mercury Ground Support Equipment (GSE):

Mercury Ground Support Equipment (GSE) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of ground support equipment to the aviation industry. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and safety, Mercury GSE provides a comprehensive range of GSE solutions to airports, airlines, and ground handling companies worldwide.

