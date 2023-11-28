Mercury GSE Makes Historic Ground Support Equipment Order from JBT AeroTech

28 Nov, 2023

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury GSE is excited to announce a groundbreaking agreement with JBT AeroTech, an Oshkosh Corporation company, marking the largest order for ground support equipment (GSE) since the end of the pandemic.

Mercury GSE, a leading provider of high-quality GSE solutions, has placed a significant GSE order with JBT AeroTech. This order reaffirms Mercury GSE's dedication to providing top-tier equipment for the aviation sector and demonstrates its confidence in JBT AeroTech's innovative technology and expertise.

A JBT B650 Pushback Tractor at Mercury GSE's facility in Saginaw, Texas.
JBT AeroTech, a trusted name in aviation solutions, has consistently delivered cutting-edge GSE to airports and airlines worldwide. Their commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability aligns seamlessly with Mercury GSE's core values.

"We are thrilled to announce this substantial order from JBT AeroTech," said Jason Gendron, CEO at Mercury GSE. "This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for our industry. As the aviation sector rebounds from the pandemic, our investment in the latest GSE technology underscores our commitment to supporting our customers and partners with the most advanced solutions available."

This strategic relationship between Mercury GSE and JBT AeroTech will empower airports and airlines to streamline their ground operations, reduce operational costs, and improve overall passenger experiences. It also supports the industry's green initiatives by offering state-of-the-art, energy-efficient equipment.

"JBT AeroTech extends our deepest gratitude to our valued customer and partner for their order," said Christian Eitner, Region Director for JBT AeroTech. "We're honored to be part of your journey and remain committed to customer success. This milestone reaffirms our strong collaboration, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to serve the GSE industry."

The unprecedented order is set to include a range of cutting-edge GSE products, including pushback tractors, cargo loaders, air conditioning units, heating systems, and more. These advanced solutions will contribute to smoother, more efficient airport operations and improve the safety and reliability of ground handling processes.

Both Mercury GSE and JBT AeroTech are committed to a seamless and efficient rollout of this transformative equipment. The partnership aims to support airports and airlines as they continue to recover and adapt to the evolving needs of the aviation industry.

About Mercury Ground Support Equipment:

Mercury Ground Support Equipment (Mercury GSE) is a leading provider of ground support equipment solutions for the aviation industry. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Mercury GSE delivers cutting-edge equipment to airports and airlines worldwide.

About JBT AeroTech:

JBT AeroTech, an Oshkosh Corporation company, is a global leader in providing ground support equipment and related services to the aviation industry. With a focus on technology, safety, and sustainability, JBT AeroTech helps airports and airlines optimize their ground operations.

