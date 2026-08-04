Mercury Insurance Reveals the 10 Most Affordable New Sedans/Coupes to Insure for 2026

Volkswagen Golf R tops Mercury's inaugural ranking of insurance-friendly passenger cars

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) SUVs may dominate today's headlines, but 2/4 door sedans and coupes continue to deliver outstanding value for commuters, first-time buyers and drivers looking to keep ownership costs under control. Mercury Insurance today introduced its first-ever ranking of the 10 most affordable new 2026 model year sedans and coupes to insure.

The 2025 Volkswagen Golf R is Mercury Insurance’s Most Affordable Sedan/Coupe to insure for 2026. Photo courtesy of Volkswagen US.

"For many Americans, smaller cars and coupes remain among the smartest purchases available," said Chong Gao, Director of R&D for Mercury Insurance. "Lower insurance costs can make an already affordable vehicle an even better value."

Rank Vehicle 1 Volkswagen Golf R 2 Acura Integra 3 Honda Prelude 4 Kia K4 5 Mazda3 6 Kia K5 7 Mini Cooper 8 Honda Accord 9 Hyundai Sonata 10 Toyota Camry

While the automotive market has shifted toward larger vehicles, sedans and coupes continue to offer a compelling combination of efficiency, practicality and affordability.

Insurance costs are another part of that equation. Vehicle design, safety equipment, repair costs and historical claims all influence premiums.

"Consumers who compare insurance alongside fuel economy and purchase price are making a more informed buying decision," Gao said.

Methodology

Mercury Insurance's Research & Development team analyzed insurance costs for new 2025-2027 model year sedans and coupes. Rankings are based on Mercury's internal insurance analysis. Individual premiums vary based on driver profile, location, coverage selections and other underwriting factors.

To view past press releases about affordability, visit the Mercury Insurance Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance Services, LLC