What's Charging in Your Garage Could Become a Fire Hazard

As summer temperatures climb and rechargeable devices become more common, Mercury Insurance shares practical steps to reduce the risk of battery fires in garages and around the home

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As garages increasingly double as charging stations for e-bikes, scooters, power tools and backup power systems, Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is encouraging homeowners to understand a growing fire risk that many may not realize is sitting just a few feet from their homes.

Lithium-ion batteries power many of the devices consumers rely on every day, but damaged, improperly charged or improperly stored batteries can overheat and ignite, creating fast-moving fires that are difficult to extinguish. During the summer months, higher temperatures and increased use of outdoor equipment can further elevate those risks.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, lithium-ion batteries are involved in thousands of fires each year nationwide. When these batteries fail, they can experience a chain reaction known as thermal runaway, generating intense heat and flames that can spread rapidly to nearby materials.

"Many homeowners don't think twice about plugging in an e-bike, power tool or spare battery in the garage overnight," said Holly Sacks, Director, Portfolio Underwriting and CAT Management at Mercury Insurance. "But as these devices become more common, it's important to understand how to charge, store and maintain them safely. A few simple precautions can significantly reduce the risk of a fire."

To help homeowners protect their families and property, Mercury recommends following these five lithium-ion battery safety tips:

Use only manufacturer-approved chargers



Using an incompatible or off-brand charger can damage a battery, increase heat buildup and create a higher risk of failure. Always follow manufacturer recommendations for charging equipment and replacement batteries.



Avoid charging while you sleep or when you're away



Many battery fires occur during charging. Whenever possible, charge devices when someone is home and awake so potential problems can be identified quickly. Unplug devices once charging is complete.



Keep batteries away from extreme heat



Garages can become significantly hotter during summer months, especially in regions where temperatures regularly climb into the 90s and beyond. Avoid storing batteries in direct sunlight, near windows or next to heat-producing equipment.



Watch for warning signs of battery damage



A battery that appears swollen, cracked, leaking or unusually hot should be removed from service immediately. Strange odors, discoloration or hissing sounds may also indicate a battery is failing and should be handled with caution.



Store and dispose of batteries properly



Loose batteries should be stored in a cool, dry location away from flammable materials. Never throw lithium-ion batteries in household trash. Instead, use local recycling or hazardous waste collection programs designed to handle rechargeable batteries safely.

While garages are a common place to charge and store rechargeable devices, homeowners should also be mindful of batteries used throughout the home, including those found in laptops, smartphones, power banks, lawn equipment and backup power systems.

"Technology is a big part of everyday life, homeowners need to think more intentionally about technology-related fire prevention," Sacks said. "The good news is that battery-related fires are often preventable when people follow basic safety practices and pay attention to warning signs."

For more information about protecting your home and preparing for seasonal risks, visit the Mercury Insurance Online Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance Services, LLC