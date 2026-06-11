Mercury Insurance Shares Steps Homeowners Can Take to Prepare for Power Outages Before the Lights Go Out

Americans lose hours of power each year. Mercury shares steps homeowners can take before the next outage.

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is encouraging homeowners to prepare now for potential power outages as summer heat, severe weather and increased strain on the electrical grid continue to challenge communities across the country. While many outages last only a few hours, longer disruptions can damage appliances, spoil food, interrupt communications and create safety hazards inside and outside the home.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average American electricity customer experiences more than seven hours of power interruptions annually, excluding major catastrophic events. Weather-related incidents remain the leading cause of large-scale outages, with storms, extreme heat, wildfires and high winds contributing to disruptions that affect millions of households each year.

"Power outages are often viewed as an inconvenience, but they can quickly become a safety and property protection issue," said Adam Bakonis, Homeowners Product Manager at Mercury Insurance. "A little preparation before an outage occurs can help homeowners protect their families, avoid unnecessary expenses and recover more quickly when the power returns."

Five Ways Homeowners Can Prepare for a Power Outage

1. Build a Basic Emergency Kit

Every household should have flashlights, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, bottled water, nonperishable food and a battery-powered or hand-crank radio readily available. Avoid relying on candles, which can increase fire risk during an outage.

2. Protect Refrigerated and Frozen Food

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed during an outage whenever possible. A full freezer can generally keep food safe for about 48 hours if unopened, while a refrigerator may keep food cold for approximately four hours.

3. Safeguard Electronics and Appliances

Power surges can occur when electricity is restored. Homeowners should consider using surge protectors for valuable electronics and unplugging sensitive equipment during extended outages to help prevent damage.

4. Plan for Medical and Communication Needs

Families should identify backup charging options for mobile devices and ensure anyone who relies on electrically powered medical equipment has an emergency plan in place. Portable battery packs can provide an additional layer of preparedness.

5. Know Your Home's Vulnerabilities

Power outages can affect sump pumps, garage doors, security systems and smart home devices. Homeowners should understand which systems may be impacted and consider backup solutions where appropriate.

Extreme Weather Continues to Drive Outage Risk

Weather-related power interruptions have become more common as communities face increasingly severe storms, extreme temperatures and wildfire threats. Utility providers across the country continue to invest in grid upgrades, but homeowners remain an important part of the preparedness equation.

"Preparedness is one of the most effective ways to reduce the disruption caused by an outage," Bakonis said. "Understanding your risks and taking a few preventive steps today can make a significant difference when the unexpected happens."

For more information about protecting your home and preparing for unexpected events, visit the Mercury Blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance Services, LLC