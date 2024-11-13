Mercury Insurance Shares Essential Tips for Preparing Your Home for Fall

As cooler weather approaches, homeowners are encouraged to take steps to ensure their homes are ready for the changing season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With fall upon us, homeowners may find themselves busy with seasonal chores such as raking leaves and putting away summer furniture. However, it's also a crucial time to prepare your home for the cooler months ahead and reduce potential risks associated with the season. Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has compiled a list of important home maintenance tips to help homeowners safeguard their property and enjoy a worry-free autumn.

"Preparing your home for fall goes beyond simple maintenance. It's about taking preventive measures to protect your property from the elements and unforeseen hazards," said Bonnie Lee, Vice President of Property Claims for Mercury Insurance. "Understanding your coverage and addressing potential issues now can save you from costly repairs and provide peace of mind throughout the season."

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Inspect and Clean Gutters: Clear out leaves, twigs and debris from gutters and downspouts to prevent water damage and roof leaks. Make sure water is draining away from your home's foundation to avoid structural issues.

Check Heating Systems: Have your furnace, boiler or heating system serviced by a professional before temperatures drop. Replace air filters and ensure vents are clean to improve efficiency and air quality.

Seal Windows and Doors: Check for drafts around windows and doors and use caulking or weather stripping to seal any gaps. This not only improves energy efficiency but also keeps out moisture and pests.

Trim Trees and Clear Yard Debris: Overhanging and fallen branches, along with dead leaves, can pose a risk to your home during windy conditions. Trim back any trees near your home and remove fallen leaves from your yard to reduce fire hazards and potential damage.

Prepare Outdoor Areas: Bring in or cover outdoor furniture, grills and other equipment. Shut off outdoor faucets and drain hoses to prevent freezing and bursting.

Test Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors: As families spend more time indoors, it's crucial to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. Replace batteries and test all alarms to ensure they are in good working order.

Inspect the Roof: Fall is an excellent time to inspect for any loose or missing roofing materials. Addressing small issues now can prevent more significant problems, such as leaks or water damage, as the weather worsens.

"Taking these steps now will help homeowners avoid unexpected expenses and ensure their homes are well protected during the fall season," said Lee. "It's also a great time to review your insurance policy and make sure it's updated to reflect any recent changes or improvements to your property."

