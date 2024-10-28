Mercury Insurance Wants You to Have a Spookily Safe Halloween

Top Home and Auto Safety Tips to Keep in Mind Ahead of the Spooky Season

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghosts, goblins and ghouls will soon be taking to the streets as Halloween festivities commence. Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) wants to help keep you, your loved ones and your property safe to avoid any unnecessary scares that might be lurking.

"Halloween is a great time to gather with friends and family, but it can also wreak havoc on your home and property if you aren't prepared," said Bonnie Lee, vice president of property claims at Mercury Insurance. "Homeowners should stay vigilant by taking precautionary measures around their homes and checking their policies to ensure they are updated."

Whether you plan to host a Halloween party, welcome trick-or-treaters or just enjoy a cozy night indoors, here are some safety tips to ensure you have a spookily safe evening:

Remove outdoor items such as garden hoses, tools and children's toys from the walkway leading up to your home.





Turn your porch and sidewalk lights on so guests can see their way to your door — even a clear walkway is hard to navigate in the dark. Activate any motion sensor lights outside your home and keep a light on indoors if you plan to be away for the evening.





With trick-or-treaters coming and going, keeping your front door unlocked is tempting, but this provides a perfect opportunity for thieves to strike. "Lock the front door every time you close it, or better yet, set up camp outside your front door if possible so that you can monitor your home and eliminate the need to go in and out," advised Lee.



Keep any back gates, back-facing garage doors or entranceways closed and locked to make your yard less desirable to burglars.





Be cautious while driving, especially in residential areas. Keep an eye out for pedestrians or children who may dart out into the street without warning — especially between parked cars.





If possible, park your car in a garage. If you don't have access to a garage, make sure to park in a well-lit, populated area and always lock your vehicle.





Attach glow sticks to members of your party and bring a flashlight with you so motorists can see you in the dark when crossing streets and passing driveways.





Put phones and other devices away and pay attention to drivers on the road — save the photos and updates for when you get home.





Use crosswalks, traffic signals and street corners when crossing roads. Avoid crossing the street between parked cars and remember to look left and right to check for cars before stepping off the curb.





. Use crosswalks, traffic signals and street corners when crossing roads. Avoid crossing the street between parked cars and remember to look left and right to check for cars before stepping off the curb. Review your policy. Crime-related claims tend to spike around Halloween. Fortunately, the right kind of insurance can help you deal with many of these felonious pranks. Talk to your insurance agent before Halloween to review your current coverage.

For more Halloween safety tips, visit Mercury's blog.

