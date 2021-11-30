Mercury Partners With Impossible Brief to Bring Award-Winning NFT Artwork to its NFT Platforms

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury , a leading provider of white-label NFT platform solutions for brands and enterprises, announced today that it has partnered with Impossible Brief , the London-based multi-disciplinary design and production studio. This long-term partnership enables Mercury to offer its partners best-in-class innovation and design to meet the demands of the emerging and rapidly-expanding digital collectible space.

"Impossible Brief is, without a doubt, the premier production and design firm in the digital collectible ecosystem, and we are thrilled to be able to bring their talent and skill set to our partners," said Porter Grieve, CEO of Mercury. "Through this partnership, we will bring to life NFTs that enhance the fan experience, drive value in our product offerings, and infuse innovation into the sports digital collectible space."

Specializing in graphic design, branding, music videos, and motion graphics, Impossible Brief works with some of the biggest stars on the planet. The company has created innovative work and NFTs for a number of notable athletes including Patrick Mahomes, Lionel Messi, Fernando Tatis, Jr. and Alex Ovechkin. Impossible Brief's body of work also bridges the entertainment industry, having led creative direction for major artists such as Coldplay and The Chainsmokers.

Impossible Brief co-founders Chris Levett and James Zwadlo said, "Impossible Brief is committed to pushing the envelope of technology and creativity. Through our partnership with Mercury, we aim to bring our creative vision and insight to the sports landscape by creating top-tier art for athletes, teams, leagues, and universities alike. Our work is designed to draw the fans closer to their heroes and connect their passion to the emerging world of NFTs."

Launched earlier this year, Mercury allows leagues, teams, and athletes to enhance and expand the fan experience through digital collectibles. Mercury provides an end-to-end NFT solution for its partners, assisting their brands in participating in the future of collectibles and fan engagement seamlessly and authentically.

For more information on Mercury visit www.mercurynft.io

