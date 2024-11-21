MERCURY PUBLIC AFFAIRS ANNOUNCES MERGER WITH SERAFIN & ASSOCIATES

Partnership will Expand Public Affairs and Strategic Communications Capabilities in the Midwest and Nationally

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury Public Affairs (Mercury), today announced that Chicago-based Serafin & Associates (Serafin) is merging into Mercury's Illinois business, which will expand the firm's public affairs and strategic communications capabilities in the Midwest and nationwide.

Founded by former reporter and political strategist Thom Serafin, Serafin & Associates has been a prominent leader in public affairs communications for nearly four decades, serving political, public sector, nonprofit and corporate clients across Illinois and the nation. Mercury's Illinois team is led by partner and former Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., who served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Serafin will join as co-Chair for Mercury in Illinois.

"This partnership provides strategic reach and resources throughout North America," Thom Serafin, founder of Serafin & Associates, said. "This is an opportunity to enhance our capabilities in the Midwest and scale our reach nationally for Serafin's clients while creating new opportunities and outcomes for the growing Mercury client base."

With offices throughout the U.S. including New York, Washington and Los Angeles, this partnership allows Mercury to strengthen its Chicago and Illinois statewide operations, leveraging Serafin's deep knowledge of the Midwest and strategic resources from coast to coast.

"Mercury-Illinois is fast becoming the premier public affairs firm in the Midwest, and joining with Serafin & Associates will accelerate that," said Mercury partner and co-Chair Cheri Bustos. "Our clients require strategic communications counsel and execution, and Serafin has been a leader in this space. Mercury-Illinois will be full service in every sense in the public affairs world."

"Mercury-Illinois and Serafin & Associates coming together is a perfect fit for our clients and future clients that are looking to navigate today's complex governmental, business and organizational challenges," Kieran Mahoney, CEO of Mercury Public Affairs, said. "Our team of senior leaders offers best-in-class strategies for clients that will drive outcomes."

The Serafin brand and can-do culture is well-known in Chicago business, media and political circles for consistently providing the highest quality senior counsel and relentless client service. Thom Serafin and his senior team will continue to passionately serve clients as they have for decades.

About Mercury

Mercury is a high-stakes, bipartisan public strategy firm. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services that includes federal government relations, international affairs, digital influence, public opinion research, media strategy and a bipartisan grassroots mobilization network in all 50 states. The firm has more than 20 offices throughout the nation. Mercury is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group. Learn more at mercuryllc.com.

About Omnicom PR Group (OPRG)

Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) is the largest global network of communications and consulting agencies in the world. It is home to three of the top global PR agencies FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and more than a dozen specialist agencies in corporate and public affairs, political consulting and advertising, language strategy, global health strategy and organizational transformation. OPRG is part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC). www.TeamOPRG.com

