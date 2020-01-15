Mercury Systems Selects Tortuga Logic's Radix for DARPA Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Logic, Inc., a cybersecurity company specializing in hardware security, today announced that its products and services have been selected by Mercury Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRCY), to support the DARPA Guaranteed Architecture for Physical Security (GAPS) program. Mercury Systems' secure processing subsystems are used in numerous Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Radar, Electronic Warfare (EW) and other mission-critical applications.

"Mercury Systems® is developing hardware and software architectures for DARPA with physically provable guarantees to isolate high-risk transactions," said Scott Orton, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury's Trusted Mission Solutions group. "As GAPS aims to develop hardware security and software architectures with provable security interfaces, Tortuga Logic's Radix™ security verification solution helps us effectively deliver the security guarantees we need to be successful in this program."

Radix-S detects and prevents security vulnerabilities in next-generation ASIC, FPGA and System-on-Chip (SoC) designs. Deployed during pre-silicon design, its patented technology and analysis helps teams pinpoint serious security issues before the device is manufactured, saving costly design re-spins or catastrophic system failure due to an attack. Radix-S fits seamlessly into existing verification flows from Cadence®, Mentor®, a Siemens Business, and Synopsys®.

"Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs that have the highest standards for security," said Jason Oberg, CEO of Tortuga Logic. "Our collaboration with Mercury helps us develop the best-in-class security offerings for DARPA's GAPS program and other future programs."

Mercury Systems® – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry's current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

About Tortuga Logic

Founded in 2014, Tortuga Logic is a cybersecurity company that provides industry-leading products and services to address security vulnerabilities overlooked in today's systems. Tortuga Logic's innovative hardware security verification solutions, Radix, enable verification and security teams to detect and prevent system-wide exploits in FPGAs, ASICs and SoC that are otherwise undetectable using current methods of security review. To learn more, visit www.tortugalogic.com or contact info@tortugalogic.com.

Connect with Tortuga Logic

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/tortuga-logic

Twitter: @TortugaLogicInc

The views, opinions and/or findings expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as representing the official views or policies of the Department of Defense or the U.S. Government.

Distribution Statement A: Approved for public release: distribution unlimited.

SOURCE Tortuga Logic

Related Links

http://www.tortugalogic.com

