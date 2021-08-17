Mercury To Build White-Label Digital Collectible Platforms for Sports Leagues, Teams and Universities

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury has entered the sports NFT space, helping Universities, leagues and teams to provide fans with digital collectibles on their own platforms. Based in Boston, MA, Mercury has secured seed support from Apolo Ohno , the eight-time Olympic gold medalist and bestselling author, Collab+Currency , a leading crypto focused investment fund, and Rich Vogel , a noted investor, strategist and startup advisor.

"We started Mercury to give sports leagues and teams the ability to leverage NFT and blockchain technology to build long-term engagement platforms for their fanbases," said Porter Grieve, co-founder and CEO of Mercury. "Too many teams have been going with a smash and grab approach to NFTs. We are here to partner with clients and to provide a patient, targeted approach that allows them to better control the fan experience and their brands while consistently driving value."

Derek Schloss, partner at Collab+Currency, said: "Mercury sits right at the fascinating intersection of sports collectibles, community storytelling, and blockchain-based technology. We're excited to back Mercury as they power the future of digital fan engagement with individual players, teams, and leagues across the world."

As the NFT world becomes increasingly fragmented, Mercury's aim is to provide a premier digital collectibles experience for sports leagues and teams. The company's white-label approach allows these entities to engage directly with the fans with whom they enjoy a trusted relationship. What's more, Mercury does not require collectors to create a separate crypto wallet or understand the nuances of Bitcoin or Ethereum, however, purchases can be made in crypto when desired.

Grieve added: "Our focus is the sports fan, and how we can help teams leverage new technologies to improve the fan experience and keep their attention before, during and after games."

