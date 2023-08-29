Mercuryo Sides With the FinTech FinCrime Exchange Global Community To Combat Financial Crime

Mercuryo

29 Aug, 2023

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuryo, a global payments infrastructure company, is proud to announce that it has become a member of the FinTech FinCrime Exchange (FFE) – an international initiative aimed at combating financial crime.

Established in 2017, the FFE is a global community that brings together participants of the fintech market and encourages mutual support and collaboration in developing best practices to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery, tax evasion, and other types of financial crime. Its network consists of over 270 fintech companies and 1,000+ professionals from across the globe, including such prominent fintech names as Revolut, Stripe, and Coinbase.

Mercuryo is a B2B payment infrastructure company that provides businesses from both the fiat and crypto worlds with a wide range of financial services accessible through API integration. The company works with over 200 partners worldwide, including big-league players like MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Trezor, 1inch, and many others.

Since its inception, the Mercuryo team has been a strong supporter of compliance and purity of the market, taking steps to establish firm cooperation with regulators in their target regions of operation. As a natural progression of this stance, joining up with the FFE – an organization that is committed to safeguarding the financial industry from bad actors and the influence of their actions – is a sensible step for the company to take.

Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO of Mercuryo, states: "We are proud to be a member of the FFE community, as we believe that it will be a big step in our ongoing efforts to be the most compliant and regulated financial services platform we can possibly be.

At Mercuryo we set the goal of easing the transition between the fiat and crypto worlds for our clients, and providing a safe space for them to conduct their financial operations is part of that mission.

Collaboration with the FinTech FinCrime Exchange will help us establish new levels of safety for our clients as we get to actively share relevant information and recent developments with fellow industry experts. This will be crucial in allowing us to stay ahead of the curve in the fight against financial crime and making this market safer for everyone."

