Mercuryo to Power Fiat On-ramps as Tether tokens (USDt) Launches on The Open Network (TON)

LONDON, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Global payments infrastructure provider Mercuryo has announced that it will launch fiat-to-crypto on-ramps for Tether tokens (USDt), the biggest stablecoin in the digital token space, on a suite of wallets across the ecosystem of The Open Network (TON), a fast, and scalable Layer 1 blockchain and network project.

The launch of the on-ramps, which will enable the seamless conversion of fiat to USDt, has been launched with an integration in Tonkeeper. This self-custody wallet lets users receive, buy, spend and swap TON and other digital tokens. The launch coincides with today's addition of TON as a transport layer for USDt.

Wallet, a cryptocurrency wallet in Telegram, will also integrate Mercuryo's on-ramp for USDt. Wallet resides in Telegram, a social network with more than 900 million users. Wallet in Telegram enables users to transfer USDt instantly and with no fees to their Telegram contacts worldwide.

"We are delighted to launch these on-ramp services for Tether tokens (USDt) across the growing TON ecosystem," said Aviessa Khoo, Executive Director, Singapore, at Mercuryo. "This once again demonstrates Mercuryo's capacity to deliver superior, seamless payment solutions in partnership with the most esteemed pillars of the digital token space."

"USDt support in TON is making possible a truly mass-market economy on a decentralised network for the first time in history," said Oleg Andreev, CEO of Ton Apps Group. "Tonkeeper enables people all over the world to securely store and pay using USDt. We are proud to have the Mercuryo exchange integrated in Tonkeeper, providing an outstanding user experience."

In addition, Mercuryo will add off-ramp services for USDt later this spring, enabling the conversion of crypto into fiat for Wallet and other leading wallet applications in the TON ecosystem.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo stands out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and seamless on-chain integration, simplifying the user experience, especially for newcomers to this market. Mercuryo enables efficient capital flow within the DeFi ecosystem and consolidates various payment and banking solutions into a single, user-friendly interface. Since 2018, Mercuryo has proudly partnered with industry leaders such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Jupiter, 1inch, PancakeSwap, and more, with plans to expand further as we continue to innovate with our stack of products.

SOURCE Mercuryo