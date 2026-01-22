Mercuryo Unveils Partnership with Visa to Support Global Expansion of Visa Direct Off-Ramping Service

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo and Visa, a world leader in digital payments, have announced a partnership that will provide fast and user-friendly crypto-to-fiat global off-ramping via Visa Direct, Visa's real-time payments platform.

Mercuryo's further coverage of Visa Direct will enhance its off-ramp services across the globe, providing the platform's eligible user base with the ability to convert their digital token holdings into fiat on a Visa credit or debit card in near real time and at low cost. Visa Direct helps facilitate money movement in multiple ways for brokerage, crypto and digital bank accounts.

Mercuryo's partnership with Visa enables the Visa Direct service to utilize the payment infrastructure platform's network of leading non-custodial wallets, exchanges and payment networks. The integration will allow millions of users to obtain access to an intuitive crypto-to-fiat conversion tool without leaving the platforms that they trust.

In utilising Visa Direct's global network, Mercuryo is taking another step forward towards mass Web3 adoption, supporting efficient cross-border payments, thereby minimising delays and enabling users to swiftly obtain access to their funds in their local fiat currencies.

"This partnership with Visa will further enhance Mercuryo's ability to deliver a fast, low-cost user experience, making it easier to convert digital token balances into fiat, which can be spent at 150 million global Visa-accepting merchant locations. Traditionally, moving money across borders or cashing out from digital assets has involved complex, time-consuming processes. Through this collaboration such delays are minimised, enabling users to enjoy a much more seamless off-ramping experience," said Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO at Mercuryo.

Anastasia Serikova, Head of Visa Direct, Europe, said, "By leveraging Visa Direct's capabilities, Mercuryo is not only making converting to fiat faster, simpler, and more accessible than ever—it's building bridges between the crypto space and the traditional financial system. This integration empowers users to seamlessly convert digital assets into fiat in near real time, creating a more connected and convenient payment experience."

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Ledger, MetaMask, Trust Wallet and Revolut. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at: https://mercuryo.io/

About VISA

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

SOURCE Mercuryo