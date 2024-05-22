MERCURYS COFFEE CO. TO TITLE SPONSOR U-11 UNLIMITED RACING GROUP HYDROPLANE TEAM "MISS MERCURYS COFFEE"

- First coffee company to title sponsor a thrilling H1 Unlimited Hydroplane

- Bold red, black, and white "Miss Mercurys Coffee" team hits the lakes, rivers, and bays for the 2024 season, Seafair 75th anniversary weekend, and more

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercurys Coffee Co. (www.mercurys.com) announced today its sponsorship of the U-11 Unlimited Racing Group Hydroplane Team, marking the first time a coffee company has ever title-sponsored and powered the exciting sport of hydroplane racing. The new partnership launches a fresh era of excitement and engagement for the beloved Seattle coffee brand.

"Similar to hydroplane racing, Mercurys Coffee Co. (www.mercurysracing.com) has a rich history and a passionate following in the Pacific Northwest," said Morgan Harris, Founder of Mercurys Coffee Company. "We are excited to be part of the action and bring this sport to the forefront for new generations, not only here in Washington State, but nationally as well."

Founded by Harris in 1998, Mercurys Coffee Co. has grown from a single drive-thru stand in Woodinville, Wash., to 12 vibrant Seattle eastside locations (four more on the horizon) due to the dedication of more than 225 devoted team members. Focusing on exceptional products, sourcing the world's top one percent of specialty coffee, crafting experiences, and supporting local communities, this new partnership aligns with Mercurys Coffee's mission of creating amazing moments and unforgettable connections.

Mercurys Coffee is now taking its community commitment further—over 200 mph, to be precise—as the title sponsor of the U-11 Unlimited Racing Group and its explosive, Miss Mercurys Coffee Racing U-11 Hydro.

"The name pays homage to the bygone days when most hydroplanes used the term, Miss," added Harris, who grew up watching the rooster tails of Thunder Boats on the shore of the Columbia River in Kennewick, Wash., and Seafair in Seattle, Wash., with his dad, who is a hydroplane enthusiast. Our goal is to align the Mercurys Coffee Mission of Embracing People, Fostering Relationships, and Spread Love – One Greeting, One Connection, One Relationship at a Time. We want to energize the community and bring the excitement back to this historic sport in a way that people can connect with it again, he added.

The Mercurys Coffee Co. sponsorship spans the entire 2024 H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Season, including test runs and other races around the country. The season sanctioned by the American Power Boat Association (APBA) showcases the fastest and most spectacular racing boats in the world with key stops, including Guntersville Lake Hydrofest in Guntersville, Alabama, Madison Regatta in Madison, Indiana, Apollo Columbia Cup in Kennewick, Washington, Apollo Mechanical Cup on Lake Washington for the legendary Seafair Weekend in Seattle, and Bayfair in San Diego, California. Throughout the season, the sponsorship will feature a bold custom design on the team's Miss Mercurys Coffee Racing U-11 hydro and the hauler, to introduce exclusive hydroplane racing-inspired coffee blends and Mercurys Coffee Racing swag, and offer other promotional events in select cities.

As for the U-11 Unlimited Racing Group, founders Scott and Shannon Raney established the team in 2011 in Cle Elum, Washington. Through the years, the team has become a fan favorite in the H1 Unlimited circuit, garnering numerous high points and heat wins, among other notable accomplishments. Behind the wheel of the Miss Mercurys Coffee Racing U-11 boat is Jamie Nilsen, an ace driver with an impressive career, including multiple world speed records and championship titles.

The sponsorship of U-11 Unlimited Racing Group is just one of the many ways that Mercurys Coffee Co. is making a positive impact by delighting the community that it serves. As the H1 Unlimited Racing series unfolds, fans can look forward to enjoying even more special "coffee moments" driven by quality, community, and passion. More information about Mercurys Coffee Co. is available by visiting mercurys.com.

Established in 1998 by Morgan Harris, Mercurys Coffee Co. creates exceptional experiences through coffee while prioritizing people and relationships across its 12 Eastside locations in Washington State. Over the years, Mercurys Coffee Co. has attracted a loyal following for unprecedented quality, going above and beyond and exceeding expectations, earning many awards, including Evening Magazine's "Best of Western Washington," "Best of Kirkland," and "Best of 425 Magazine."

