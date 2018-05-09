Mercy Advances Cancer Care in Missouri with Multi-System, Multi-Hospital Agreement for Accuray Radiation Therapy Systems

Mercy cares for millions of patients annually across four states and was recently named one of the top five large U.S. health systems by IBM Watson Health for the third consecutive year. It is the first health system in Missouri to acquire the Radixact and CyberKnife M6 Systems. The innovative agreement between Mercy and Accuray for these systems was reached through negotiations with ROi, which partners with technology leaders to drive better patient outcomes for its members and their patients.

"Mercy partnered with Accuray because we believe the company's radiation therapy systems offer an advanced and differentiated approach to treating cancer that provides clinical and financial value to our patients, clinical teams and hospitals, and reinforces our reputation as go-to providers for exceptional cancer care," said Steve Mackin, president of Mercy Hospital St. Louis and co-executive sponsor of Mercy's cancer care steering committee. "The Radixact Systems will ensure our patients have access to the most advanced radiotherapy options and provide our large oncology program with meaningful clinical and operational enhancements compared to our current TomoTherapy Systems, allowing our team to confidently deliver very accurate treatments in standard radiation therapy treatment times, while expanding the types of cases we are able to treat. The upgrade of our CyberKnife System will also increase our teams' efficiency and effectiveness, facilitating the delivery of highly precise radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy treatments to more patients each day."

"When the Radixact and CyberKnife Systems are installed in the St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, area facilities, Mercy clinicians will have access to two of the industry's most advanced radiation therapy treatment delivery and planning systems, and the opportunity to experience the difference these devices can make to their practice and their patients during the routine cases they see every day, and the most complex cases when necessary," said Joshua H. Levine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Accuray. "Our long-term relationship with Mercy reflects a valued partnership based on a shared vision of putting the patient first. This multi-system, multi-hospital agreement with Mercy reinforces our commitment to delivering excellence in all aspects of our business – products, customer educational support and service."

About Resource Optimization & Innovation (ROi)

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, ROi believes in the power of provider collaboration to transform health care. A recognized leader in supply chain management, ROi serves health care organizations across the United States that share a passion for supply chain excellence. As a provider-owned supply chain organization, ROi delivers a range of cost management and supply chain services, focusing on all aspects of supply chain from planning through fulfillment and consumption to ensure the highest quality of care is delivered in the most cost effective manner. For more information, visit: www.roiscs.com.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

