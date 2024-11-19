Mercy Among Leaders in Quality Care While Saving Taxpayers Nearly $100 Million Dollars

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy is proving high quality care that aims to keep patients healthy and out of the hospital is an effective way to save money for everyone involved in the health care industry. Newly released results from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) ranks Mercy No. 6 nationally in quality among the 20 largest Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) and the fourth highest taxpayer savings among all ACOs serving Medicare patients.

CMS tracks more than 30 quality measures focused on care coordination, patient safety, appropriate use of preventive health services, improved care for at-risk populations and patient and caregiver experience of care.

"Putting the patient first, making sure their needs are met and coordinating their care keep patients healthier." Post this

"Putting the patient first, making sure their needs are met and coordinating their care keep patients healthier and happier," said Dr. Gavin Helton, Mercy president of primary care. "When we do that, quality scores reflect the outstanding care we provide."

This patient-centered approach to keep patients healthy helps lower costs and can make health care in the U.S. sustainable. For 2023, Mercy's ACO saved taxpayers $95.5 million, an increase of $12 million from the previous year ‒ the fourth largest savings in the country while serving the ninth most Medicare members.

Over the last six years, Mercy's ACO has saved taxpayers $359.9 million dollars.

"Our focus on preventative care and keeping patients healthy translates across the board to every population we serve," said Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO. "It is proving effective for our Medicare patients year after year. Working with all payers, including those in the commercial insurance market, to streamline care, eliminate red-tape and prevent illness in this manner is beneficial for patients in every age group, payers and health care providers and is the way we must work in order to keep health care sustainable."

Mercy physicians were among the first in the nation more than a decade ago to voluntarily participate in an ACO to better coordinate care for Medicare patients while eliminating unnecessary costs. To become an ACO and maintain the designation, Mercy has to score high on specific quality measures and prove that its medical providers sustain streamlined team-based care.

Mercy, one of the 20 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including more than 50 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 900 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 4,500 physicians and advanced practitioners and 50,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2023 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

SOURCE Mercy